RPT-Fitch: Challenges Ahead for Dutch Life and Health Insurers

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that there are significant challenges ahead for Dutch life and health insurers.

Low interest rates have affected Dutch life insurers’ ability to meet guaranteed returns. In the health insurance market, there is political and public opinion pressure for premium rate reductions. However, the Dutch non-life market is expected to continue to be profitable, despite high pricing competition.

The ‘Dutch Insurance Dashboard 2014’ is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Dutch Insurance Dashboard 2014

here