Fitch downgrades Chicago board of education to BB+; placed under negative watch
July 27, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch downgrades Chicago board of education to BB+; placed under negative watch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Fitch ratings said it downgraded its rating on Chicago Board of Education’s general obligation bonds by one notch to BB+ from BBB-, reflecting the little progress Chicago Public Schools have made in dealing with a budget gap of about 20 percent of spending for 2015. The agency has also placed the rating on negative watch as it will monitor the district’s ability to access external borrowing, something that the district is highly dependent on to finance its on-going operations.(Full Story) Chicago Board of Education’s unlimited tax general obligation bonds are worth about $6.1 billion. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
