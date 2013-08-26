FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: Chilean Mortgage Bond Framework Falls Short of the Mark
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 26, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: Chilean Mortgage Bond Framework Falls Short of the Mark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Chile’s dedicated covered bond framework, introduced last year to enhance bank funding for mortgage lending, is weak in international comparison, according to a new special report by Fitch Ratings. ‘While the new legislation shares similarities with other covered bonds frameworks, it offers less protection to investors used to other modern frameworks,’ says Juan Pablo Gil, Senior Director at Fitch.

Based on the rating agency’s analysis, Chilean mortgage bonds rank poorly in terms of discontinuity risk and overall recovery potential. The complete analysis is described in the report titled ‘Chilean Mortgage Bond Framework,’ available on the Fitch web site at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.