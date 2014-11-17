Fitch: China Contractors' Leverage to Fall, Risk Rise in Property Slowdown

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Chinese engineering and construction (E&C) companies' leverage may fall as working capital needs, a main driver of leverage, decline amid slowing property construction activity in China. However, counterparty risk may rise as property developers' cash positions tighten, which could lengthen collection days for contractors. Contracted property sales by gross floor area in China fell 9% yoy in the first nine months of 2014, compared with a 23% rise in the same period last year, data from National Bureau of Statistics showed. With the softening sales, the amount of newly launched property construction by area fell by 9% yoy compared with the 7% increase a year ago, indicating contractors' order books are shrinking. In contrast to developed E&C markets such as Europe, most Chinese E&C firms maintain positive working capital positions: they only receive instalment payments from customers after finishing portions of the projects. Meanwhile, they have to fund payables, such as building materials and payrolls. In addition, some cash is locked up for bidding and performance guarantee deposits (sometimes 3%-5% of total contract value) during the bidding and construction process as well as for quality guarantee funds after project completion. With smaller order books and fewer new orders up for grabs, however, this means Chinese E&C firms require less cash to fund working capital and have more readily available cash, leading to a reduction in leverage. However, Fitch expects counterparty risk to rise, particularly from smaller property developers, if weakness in the property market continues over a prolonged period. Chinese property developers often partly finance their projects by taking the advantage of E&C firms' balance sheets; the former might extend payment periods to contractors given faltering property sales. Fitch believes those Chinese contractors with more diversified end-markets, especially those involved in infrastructure construction, are better positioned to weather the property market slowdown. For government-supported property construction projects such as affordable housing, the counterparty risk in accounts receivable is not a major concern. It is also worth noting that state-owned E&C firms generally have better access to debt funding with more favourable terms than private ones in China. Contact: Stella Wang Analyst +86 21 5097 3026 Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. 1015, 10/F, ifc Tower A, HSBC Building 8 Century Avenue, Pudong, Shanghai, China Cosmo Zhang Director +852 2263 9696 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.