Fitch: China Deposit Insurance Step Forward For Financial Reform

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) China's proposed bank deposit insurance scheme, announced on 30 November, would be an important development for further financial reforms to reduce moral hazard and inappropriate risk-taking by banks - by extension contributing to a more rational pricing of capital in the economy, says Fitch Ratings. This would ultimately translate into greater economic rebalancing as well as a potentially lower propensity for the state to support non-systemically important banks. According to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the proposed insurance scheme will cover a maximum of CNY500,000 (USD81,000) per deposit account (yuan and foreign currency), allowing for full insurance of 99.6% of accounts or an estimated 46% of total deposits. However, deposits at the China branches of foreign institutions, and Chinese banks' offshore deposits, will not be covered. Neither will interbank deposits of other institutions. Banks' contribution rate for the insurance plan and target fund size have yet to be determined but will be based on both a standard and risk-adjusted measure, with contribution rates differing depending on the banks' management and risk conditions. But Fitch expects the contributions not to be overly burdensome in themselves. More broadly, though, Fitch maintains that deposit insurance will lead to further financial reforms - and, over time and depending on how it is introduced, potentially significant changes to China's banking system as well as macroeconomic effects. There is an implicit government guarantee on all deposits in China, which is arguably perceived by domestic investors as extending to bank wealth management products (WMPs) as well. The authorities have largely protected such obligations, thereby contributing to China's banking system stability, but it has also created significant moral hazard and led to inappropriate risk-taking by banks. Introducing a deposit insurance scheme in conjunction with a resolution framework, could mean the state may lower the likelihood of support for less systemically important banks, thus mitigating inappropriate risk-taking. This would be credit negative from a support perspective for the affected banks. Fitch's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on the 15 rated Chinese commercial banks are all support-driven. Furthermore, Fitch views insurance as an important pre-requisite for full deposit rate liberalisation - a necessary reform for more market-determined pricing of capital. Without deposit protection, smaller banks would most likely need to pay significantly higher rates to retain depositors under a fully liberalised rate environment - owing to the greater stability the larger banks could offer depositors. As such, a deposit insurance plan would be essential to creating a more level playing field between larger and smaller institutions. Even with an insurance plan in place, the funding cost differential between large and small banks is likely to widen when rates are liberalised, with the competition for depositors leading to higher funding costs and margin contraction. To offset this, the regulators may be tempted to introduce additional measures to boost market liquidity, such as further relaxation on loan/deposit ratios and reducing reserve-requirement ratios. It remains unclear as to whether or how a system of explicit deposit insurance could affect investor confidence in the WMP sector. Fitch believes it is mostly the higher-net-worth investors who invest aggressively in WMPs (and these investors will not be fully covered by the scheme anyway), but there may be decreased investor appetite for WMPs resulting from the insurance scheme. This could be credit-negative for those institutions that have been more dependent on this channel for balance-sheet management. It is important to note that the way in which the deposit insurance plan is introduced could have long-term effects. If introduced in a manner that leaves investors with the impression that the state's implicit guarantee remains intact, then the impact on reducing moral hazard in the banking sector will be limited. From a sovereign perspective, the introduction of a deposit insurance scheme would not affect Fitch's view on the contingent liability incurred by the sovereign for potential provision of support to the financial sector. In practice, the sovereign in most countries is implicitly liable for ensuring at least that retail depositors do not lose capital in the event of a bank's insolvency. A formal deposit insurance system may even diminish the scope for sovereign costs by making a deposit run less likely. Contacts: Grace Wu Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9938 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.