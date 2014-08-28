Fitch: China Fines Raise Regulatory Risks for Carmakers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 28 (Fitch) Investigations by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) into anti-competitive behaviour in the autos sector have raised regulatory uncertainty and risk for international carmakers, says Fitch Ratings. The potential fines likely to be levied are not expected to have a material impact on corporate stability. However, it is unclear whether the ongoing investigations are a one-off, or part of a longer term trend of increased regulatory scrutiny for foreign auto businesses operating in China. Two months after the announcement of an industry-wide anti-trust investigation in June, the NDRC has levied a record CNY1.24bn (USD200m) fine on 10 Japanese auto parts makers for price fixing. Units of Germany's Volkswagen and Daimler and US automaker Chrysler have also been found guilty of violating anti-monopoly laws with pending fines due to be announced. Other automakers and parts suppliers, including General Motors are still under investigation. The NDRC investigation into the auto industry follows long-running probes into the pricing practices of other multi-national companies including Nestle, Qualcomm and Microsoft. The potential fines are unlikely to have a significant long-term impact on the results or stability of the automakers concerned - the NDRC is limited to levying fines up to a maximum of 10% of Chinese revenues. However, the investigations have already spurred several companies, primarily in the luxury segments, to slash prices. Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and Audi have all voluntarily cut retail prices while Toyota has reduced prices for spare parts for its premium Lexus division. The price reductions could lead to margin declines in China for these companies, although the impact on overall profitability should not be that significant. China is the largest and fastest growing autos market in the world and international carmakers have become increasingly dependent on the country for top and bottom-line growth. International automakers dominate the Chinese market with well over 60% market share, with struggling Chinese carmakers facing declining markets shares. The top two companies are Volkswagen and General Motors. In the premium segment, Germany's Audi (Volkswagen), Mercedes Benz (Daimler) and BMW account for over 80% of auto sales volumes in China. The impact on profitability from lowering prices may be partially offset by growing market share on sales, as foreign cars particularly luxury marques become more affordable. Nonetheless, the rising regulatory uncertainties in China could become a challenge for several international automakers. This is especially the case should the investigations continue beyond the immediate period and become part of a broader increase in regulatory scrutiny targeting international auto companies in China. Contacts: Isabelle Katsumata Director Corporates +65 6796 7226 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. #35-05, Suntec Tower 4 6 Temasek Boulevard Singapore, 038986 Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European Auto Manufacturers Dashboard 2H14 here Volkswagen AG here Daimler AG here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.