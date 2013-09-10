Fitch: China Gas Deals Credit Positive for Gazprom, Novatek

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, September 10 (Fitch) The gas supply agreements that China has signed with Gazprom and Novatek are positive for the long-term credit profile of both companies, and indicate a willingness by China to invest directly in Russian natural gas, Fitch Ratings says. The Gazprom deal with China National Petroleum Company (CNPC) creates a legally binding agreement to supply natural gas after years of negotiations even if it did not settle the issue of price for the exports. Final agreement is expected by the end of the year, Gazprom Chief Executive Alexey Miller said last week in a statement in St Petersburg. For Gazprom, the deal offers the twin benefit of opening up access to a fast-growing market and reducing the group's reliance on exports to Europe. The Russian company is facing rising competition in Europe, and comes under regular pressure from customers to cut prices by removing the link in its contracts between gas prices and oil prices. We have previously said, therefore, that agreeing a deal on gas sales to China would be an important step in strengthening Gazprom's credit profile in the long term. The cost of developing fields and building a pipeline to supply up to an initial annual 38 billion cubic metres of gas to China will be around USD50bn to USD60bn over four years. This is roughly equivalent to one and a half years of Gazprom's current capex. Much of this spending is already factored into our forecasts, and we believe China will be willing to help fund the construction - possibly by pre-paying for some of the gas or providing long-term financing at attractive terms. China's main supplier of imported pipeline gas is Turkmenistan, with about 21 billion cubic metres in 2012. We believe that Gazprom may over time become a leading supplier of natural gas to China, delivered both through the pipeline and in the form of LNG. This expectation that China will help provide project funding is supported by a separately signed agreement between Novatek and CNPC. Under those terms, CNPC will not only take 3 million tons of LNG annually, but it will also buy a 20% stake in the Yamal project and will reportedly assist with raising funds for the project. The deal marks the first large-scale equity investment by China in a Russian natural gas project. A final investment decision on Yamal is still to be taken, but the deal greatly increases the chances that the project will be completed successfully. This would be positive for Novatek's 'BBB-' rating, which is currently limited by the company's smaller scale relative to its peers. It is also a further strong indication that Russia is likely to relax Gazprom's monopoly on LNG exports by allowing independent gas producers to sell their gas directly to customers, although we expect Gazprom's monopoly on pipeline exports to Europe to remain in place. Contact: Maxim Edelson Director Corporates +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alex Griffiths Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1033 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Russian Oil and Gas Industry - Rising State Ownership, Less Volatility, Higher Country Risks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.