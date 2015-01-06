Fitch: China LDR Change Paves Way For Bank Loan Expansion

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 06 (Fitch) The decision by the People's Bank of China to relax the rules for calculating bank loan-to-deposit (LTD) ratios in 2015 will facilitate increased bank lending, says Fitch Ratings. If this leads to another round of monetary stimulus and loosening of credit conditions, it would reaffirm Fitch's concern about Chinese bank asset quality and the risks from a fresh round of rapid credit expansion. The rule change by China's central bank, as stipulated in a document recently reported by local and international media, broadens the definition for deposits when calculating the LTD ratio. Notably, these include interbank deposits from non-deposit taking financial institutions and placements relating to securities and trading settlement. Initially, the reserve requirement ratio for these newly defined deposits will be set at zero. These changes would reduce the existing ratio by up to five percentage points, according to market estimates, enabling banks to boost credit by up to CNY5.5trn-6.0trn This would go a long way toward supporting Fitch's forecast that by year-end, total adjusted credit will hit 260% of GDP, thereby extending an unprecedented rapid rise in system leverage. China's fast credit expansion - including off-balance sheet lending (shadow banking) in the post-financial crisis period - and the potential risks this poses to asset quality are a key issue for Fitch. Whether there will be sufficient appetite for loans as the economy slows, and whether such loans will be appropriately priced, are also factors that may affect the credit profile of Chinese banks. The ratio calculation had previously been relaxed earlier in 2014 by the China Banking Regulatory Commission to spur lending to small and micro enterprises (MSEs), and the latest move follows a lending rate cut in November. As such, Fitch maintains its view that this could prompt banks to revert to a volume-driven, expansionary stance. This is especially so as the government has been focused on targeting increased lending to the potentially higher risk MSE sector. It is important to note, though, that the change in the LTD ratio calculation could also lead to more off-balance sheet lending moving back on to bank balance sheets. Increasing the disclosure of shadow bank lending on the balance sheet would improve transparency - something that has scope for considerable improvement, and continues to weigh negatively on bank ratings. By recognising these exposures as loans, banks would also have to increase provisioning against non-performing assets. Contacts: Grace Wu Senior Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.