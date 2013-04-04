Fitch: China's Insurance Sub-Debt Rules May Weaken Capital Base

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) The capitalisation of Chinese insurance groups could weaken following the relaxation of subordinated debt issuance rules for holding companies, as insurers are more likely to fund growth by issuing sub-debt instead of through new equity injections, Fitch Ratings says. The lifting of the restrictions on holding company sub-debt could encourage insurance groups to utilise capacity at the holding company level to issue sub-debt. We believe the issuance of sub-debt is not a sustainable solution to improve capital strength because the effective tenor of such debt is typically short - five years or less. Issuers tend to redeem the debt before the actual due date to head off higher interest costs from step-up provisions. Furthermore, proceeds from holding companies' sub-debt issuance may flow down to subsidiaries in order to support the operating companies' solvency margins. This is likely to increase double-leverage and expose holding company debt to deeper legal subordination than debt carried at the operating companies. Solvency is under pressure as premium growth, although slowing, continues to outpace internal capital generation. Allowing insurance holding companies in China to issue sub-debt, subject to a cap of 50% of net assets, increases the flexibility in capital management for insurance groups. The new rule applies to 10 Chinese insurance groups that may benefit from the ability to manage their leverage on a consolidated basis. China's insurance regulator, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, issued a new directive easing subordinated debt issuance rules last month as it moves to manage insurance groups' leverage on a consolidated basis. The regulator had banned such issuance and only allowed operating companies to issue sub-debt as recently as 2011. Contact: Joyce Huang Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 165 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research 2013 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance here 2013 Outlook: China Non-Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.