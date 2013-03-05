Fitch: China's Stricter Property Rules Will Further Polarise Homebuilders

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said today that the statement by China's State Council on 1 March 2013 on stricter implementation of existing property rules will further polarise homebuilders. The tightened rules will lower homebuilders' margins slightly by restricting their ability to pass on rising input costs to homebuyers. The new rules will have no impact on homebuilders' ratings as Fitch has already factored in the likely lower margins for homebuilders in its assessment. The new regulations will disproportionately affect smaller players with lower margins, with projects targeting speculative buyers or with high concentration in cities which are targeted for stricter policy implementation. Larger nationwide players, for instance China Overseas Land & Investments Ltd (BBB+/Stable) and China Vanke Co. Ltd (BBB+/Stable) will likely be less affected given their broad project mix and geographical coverage and high margins. Both companies have comfortable headroom at their rating levels. All of the State Council's pronouncements - stricter enforcement of lower margin of financing and higher interest rates for second homebuyers; stricter enforcement of taxes on profits from property sales; and widening the number of cities that implement property taxes - are targeting home price increases, to make housing more affordable to first-time home purchasers. Contact: Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65-6796-7221 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Vanessa Chan Director +852-2263-9559 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Rating Chinese Homebuilders here 2013 Outlook: Greater China Property here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.