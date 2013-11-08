Fitch: Chinese Banks to Grow Abroad With CNY Usage and Trade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, November 07 (Fitch) Chinese banks could be accelerating their nascent efforts to expand their global presence, says Fitch Ratings. This is unlikely to weigh heavily on their credit profiles in the near term, insofar as the rise in global assets - and risks - remains relatively small. For now, the soundness of these banks' overseas expansion strategy is underpinned largely by the increasing global presence of their Chinese corporate clients, and by the internationalisation of the Chinese yuan (CNY). The recent purchase by China Construction Bank (CCB) of a controlling stake in a small Brazilian lender is further evidence of this trend. Chinese banks, spearheaded by the big-four state-owned banks, have boosted their offshore presence in Hong Kong quite significantly. They have also focused on establishing subsidiaries and branches in key global and Asian emerging markets as well as several other global and regional financial centres. At present, the credit profiles of the banks are able to withstand these acquisitions, with the level of risks faced at home far outweighing overseas risks. This is because the size and cost of these takeovers is still small - relative to their assets and equity. For instance, CCB's USD730m purchase of Sao Paulo-based BicBanco equated to just 0.03% of its asset value (at end-2012). Moreover, the profit - as well as the risk - contribution of such offshore activity is likely to grow. But it is unlikely to result in any outsized near-term threats, in light of the early stage of these developments. Chinese banks' overseas expansion strategy tracks the overseas expansion path of their domestic clients. In particular, the deepening of Chinese companies' trade and investment linkages in overseas markets creates financing opportunities which the Chinese banks are well suited to provide. At the same time, it reinforces the efforts of the Chinese authorities to internationalise the offshore usage of the CNY. Greater usage of the CNY in the invoicing of bilateral trade or through "qualified" investments is an increasingly visible objective of the Chinese policy authorities. A complementary expansion of Chinese banks' presence abroad which may facilitate the fulfillment of these objectives, therefore makes increasing sense. Contact: Mark Young Managing Director, Financial Institutions Tel: +65 6796 7229 Aninda Mitra Senior Director, Fitch Wire Tel: +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: China Construction Bank Corporatihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.