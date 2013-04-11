RPT-Fitch: Chinese MMFs Unaffected by Downgrade on Sovereign LC IDR

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

(Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it does not expect any impact on Chinese National Scale Money Market Fund Ratings from its recent downgrade on the sovereign. This is despite that the assets and liabilities of Chinese MMF are exclusively in local currency and a vast majority of their portfolios are directly or indirectly exposed to the Chinese sovereign’s credit risk.

On 9 April 2013 Fitch downgraded China’s Long-Term Local Currency IDR to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. Nevertheless, Fitch views the Long-Term Local Currency IDR of ‘A+’ as high and still consistent with ‘AAAmmf(chn)', the level at which Chinese MMFs are rated in Fitch’s universe. Furthermore, sovereign or quasi-sovereign debt continue to benefit from strong liquidity in the Chinese secondary market.

Fitch currently rates four Chinese Money Market Funds under its national scale rating approach. These funds typically invest in stock-exchange listed repos, policy banks and, to a lesser extent, sovereign instruments due to shrinking new issuance by the People’s Bank of China or the Ministry of Finance. Such funds also invest in time deposits with banks and selected corporate issuers that meet Fitch’s criteria of a Foreign Currency IDR of at least ‘A-'.

Even in the event that China’s Long-Term FC and LC IDRs are downgraded while remaining solidly investment grade, Fitch does not expect Chinese MMF ratings to be affected as they are likely to continue to represent the lowest credit and liquidity risks available in China, in line with Fitch’s national scale rating approach..

At end-2012 the traditional CMMF sector (excluding wealth management funds) consisted of 63 funds, with total assets of CNY572.2bn (USD89.7bn). The market is regulated by the China Securities and Regulatory Commission