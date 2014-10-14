Fitch: Citi's 3Q'14 Results Higher on Revenue Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) Citigroup's (Citi) third quarter 2014 (3Q'14) showed improved results from a year ago, reflecting higher revenues and a profitable quarter in Citi Holdings. This was partially offset by higher expenses and taxes, and a smaller reserve release, according to Fitch Ratings. Excluding the impact of CVA/DVA, Citi's adjusted return on assets (ROA) of 77 basis points (bps) and reported ROA of 72bps still lag peer averages, though improved from a year ago. CVA/DVA was a negative $371 million in 3Q'14 and included a $474 million pre-tax charge related to Citi's implementation of funding valuation adjustments (FVA). Citi remains committed to its 90bps reported ROA target for full-year 2015. Citi reported revenue growth (excluding CVA/DVA) of 10% from a year ago, supported by strong M&A and underwriting activity and better trading revenues. Fixed income was up 5% from a year ago given strength in securitized products and rates and currencies. Revenues were also aided by gains on the sales of consumer operations in Greece and Spain, as well as growth in consumer banking revenues both in the U.S. and abroad. Excluding the mortgage settlement in 2Q'14, expenses increased both from a year ago and last quarter reflecting higher legal charges and repositioning costs, an adjustment to incentive compensation driven by better than anticipated year-to-date performance in ICG, as well as increased regulatory and compliance costs as Citi works to continue to improve its regulatory capital stress testing process. Taxes were also higher in 3Q'14 as compared to both last quarter and a year ago due to tax costs related to Citi's sale of its consumer operations in Greece and Spain in 3Q'14. Legal related charges continue to weigh on Citi's results, with $951 million reported in 3Q'14, costing approximately 13bps from the reported ROA (assuming a 36% tax rate). While litigation-related charges remain very elevated for all of the large banks, in Fitch's view, Citi also remains exposed to LIBOR, currency trading, and credit-default swap investigations, though Fitch notes that visibility into future legal-related costs is very limited. Citi also disclosed that as part of an outside review that was initiated in July, Citi uncovered illegal conduct in Banamex's personal security services unit, which provides security services for executives and Board members. Related to this, Citi incurred a $15 million charge, and has since disbanded the unit. While the charge is immaterial relative to overall results, it does point to the challenges Citi continues to face in effectively identifying, monitoring, and mitigating risk across its global franchise. Fitch continues to recognize the enhancements it has made to its overall risk management framework. However, Citi's ratings could be vulnerable to a large operational loss that depletes capital in a material way, or if an operational event calls into question Fitch's assessment of Citi's risk management function. Fitch views Citi's plan to exit consumer operations in 11 countries (or a third of its international consumer footprint) favorably as the company continues to streamline its consumer franchise and allocate resources to markets with the best return potential. On a pro forma Citicorp-basis, the last 12 months ROA would have improved by 1bp excluding results from these 11 countries. While the pro forma financial impact appears somewhat muted, from a creditor perspective, continued streamlining of operations is viewed favorably as it incrementally reduces operational, credit, and reputational risk abroad. Citi disclosed that substantially all of these sales will be completed by year-end 2015, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. Citi's new consumer banking footprint will still serve retail customers in 24 markets that capture over 95% of Global Consumer Banking's existing revenue base. Fitch notes that net charge-offs (NCOs) in Latin American continue to deteriorate while North America and Asia continue to improve. As a result, Fitch expects Citi to maintain a conservative approach to loan loss reserve levels in the international consumer segment. Citi continues to wind down its assets, and ended the quarter with $103 billion in total assets at Citi Holdings or 5% of consolidated assets. Citi Holdings also reported a $238 million profit during the quarter. Much of the quarterly profit in Citi Holdings was attributed to gains on the sale of consumer operations in Greece and Spain. Citi's capital ratios continued to remain very good and generally above global peers. The company's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 under Basel III on a fully phased-in basis improved to 10.7% at quarter-end, and Citi was able to utilize approximately $700 million of its DTA in 3Q'14 and $2.9 billion year-to-date which aids capital accretion as roughly $40 billion was disallowed from regulatory capital ratios at year-end 2013. Utilization of the DTA added 48bps to the CET1 ratio during the year, which was offset by approximately $56 billion of additional operational risk-weighted assets related to Citi's approved exit from Basel III parallel reporting, effective last quarter. Citi also reported that it would already be in compliance with the supplementary leverage ratio at the holding company with a 6% ratio. Contact: Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Meghan Neenan Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 