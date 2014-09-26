Fitch: Citizens IPO Lowers Execution Risk for RBS Restructuring

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) The 25% initial public offering of Citizens Financial lowers execution risks for Royal Bank of Scotland Group's restructuring plan, Fitch Ratings says. But challenges remain for its transformation into a simpler, smaller UK-focused bank. The pricing of Citizen's shares below the initial marketed range does not materially affect RBS's credit profile. The risk-weighted asset benefit from fully shedding the US bank is the driver for the 200bp-300bp uplift to RBS's common equity Tier 1 ratio expected by management following a full Citizens exit, not the capital gain from the proceeds of the sale. The benefit to capital and leverage would really kick in once RBS can deconsolidate the business. This is in sight now that the first tranche of the IPO has been completed, although market conditions will influence the success of further sales. Selling Citizens is the largest divestment within RBS's restructuring plan, so it plays an important part in helping the group achieve a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio above 12% by 2016. Other execution risks remain. RBS plans the disposal of Williams & Glyn, the run-down of its internal bad bank and a wholesale operations reshaping. Another significant area of risk is the group's sizeable Irish exposure in its Ulster Bank subsidiary. A large portion of underperforming Irish residential mortgages remains a core activity for RBS. These risks are captured in the RBS's standalone 'bbb' Viability Rating. RBS's divestments are part of its European Commission state aid restructuring programme. The group has to divest Williams & Glyn, most likely by IPO. It must carry out the IPO before end-2016 and complete the disposal of its entire stake by end-2017. The deadline for the Citizens disposal is end-2016. The divestments would provide RBS with increased financial flexibility. Other European banks are also using IPOs to complete their restructuring plans, often after being unable to meet earlier divestment deadlines. Lloyds Banking Group sold a 38.5% stake in TSB in June, followed by a 11.5% stake on 26 September, and ING Group sold a 31.9% stake in NN Group in July. RBS announced the pricing of its Citizens IPO on 24 September. It will raise around USD3bn of gross proceeds. RBS has also granted a 15% over-allotment option to the underwriters, which if exercised in full, would increase the stake sold to 28.75%. Contact: Claudia Nelson Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Denzil De Bie Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1592 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.