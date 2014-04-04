Fitch: COFCO's Acquisitions Highlight Its Strategic Role in China

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that COFCO Corporation's (COFCO) planned acquisitions of controlling stakes in leading global agricultural products traders, Nidera and Noble Agri Limited (NAL), demonstrate its role as the Chinese government's key policy tool for ensuring food security for the country. The acquisitions also underline COFCO's very strong operational and strategic linkages with the state. COFCO said on 2 April 2014 that, together with other minority investors, it plans to acquire 51% of NAL for an initial payment of USD1.5bn. COFCO plans to establish a joint venture with Noble Group Limited (Noble; BBB-/Stable), the largest commodity trader in Asia by sales. NAL conducts all Noble's global agriculture commodities businesses and competes with global major grain traders. This follows COFCO's announcement in February 2014 of plans to acquire 51% of Nidera, a Dutch grains trader, for USD1.289bn. Fitch believes COFCO's moves fit the Chinese government's strategy to secure supplies of agricultural products from sustainable and diversified sources. China plans to continue to be self-sufficient in meeting at least 95% of rice and wheat demand, but it is increasingly dependent on imports due to the soaring demand for other grains, especially soybean and corn. For example, corn imports are expected to double to 5m tonnes in 2014, and reach 20m tonnes by 2022. The higher demand is driven by rising consumer incomes and a shortage of arable land and clean water. Currently, COFCO and other Chinese importers buy most of their grain from global agricultural traders, but a recent wave of consolidation in the global agricultural business has left buyers with fewer alternatives and less control over logistics and prices. In 2013, Marubeni Corp. bought US grain merchant Gavilon, and in 2012, Glencore bought Canadian grain company Viterra. Meanwhile, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in 2013 attempted to take over GrainCorp of Australia. The proposed NAL acquisition can be seen as a strategic move by COFCO, given NAL was unprofitable in 2013. However, NAL owns logistics and processing assets worldwide and operates production, sourcing, processing, storage and marketing for grains and oilseeds as well as soft commodities, including cotton and sugar. The Nidera acquisition provides COFCO direct access to procure grain/oilseed in South America and central Europe. NAL and Nidera's global supply-chain systems and origination capabilities complement COFCO's domestic logistics, processing, and distribution network. After rationalizing the operations, COFCO will be a powerful global agricultural trader and able to procure directly around the world, and compete more effectively against ADM (A/Stable), Bunge Limited (BBB/Stable), Cargill Inc. (A/Stable), and Louis Dreyfus Corp., a group of companies widely known as "ABCD", which dominate global grain flows. These developments support our top-down approach in rating COFCO (Hong Kong) Limited (COFCO HK; A-/Stable). COFCO HK is COFCO's main offshore financing vehicle and owns a majority of its assets. It is rated two notches lower than China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). We believe that although state-owned enterprises benefit from the benign business environment set by Chinese government, they are burdened by policy-oriented tasks that they would not undertake if they were purely market-driven entities. Contact: Cosmo Zhang Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.