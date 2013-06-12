Fitch Comments on Marfrig's Proposed Sell-Off

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views positively Marfrig Alimento S.A.'s (Marfrig) announcement that it will sell to JBS S.A. (JBS) certain Seara assets. This transaction, which is subject to the approval of CADE, the Brazilian antitrust authority, would result in JBS assuming BRL5.85 billion (USD2.9 billion) of Marfrig's bank debt with maturities between 2013 and 2017. Fitch views it likely that the closing of the transaction would result in the stabilization of Marfrig's ratings at the 'B' category and the removal of its ratings from Rating Watch Negative. Pro forma for the sale, it is expected that Marfrig's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio would decline to about 3.5x from its current level of 5.1x as of March 31, 2013. While Marfrig would have lower leverage, it would also have significantly less product and geographic diversification. As a result, the importance of Marfrig's more volatile protein business would increase. Uncertainties remain regarding Marfrig's strategy for managing and growing its remaining businesses. In Fitch's opinion, the potential for additional asset sales exists. In the current transaction, Marfrig is selling its Seara Brazil (Seara) business, an asset which until recently was considered of strategic importance to the company. Marfrig purchased Seara from Cargill in 2009 for USD900 million. Marfrig more than tripled Seara's business, from USD1.7 billion in revenues and USD76 million of EBITDA in 2009 to about USD4.5 billion in revenue and estimated pro forma EBITDA of USD300 million in 2012. The addition of some assets from BRF S.A. (BRF) in the middle of 2012 was key to this growth, as it more than doubled Seara's production capacity. Fitch currently rates Marfrig as follows: Marfrig Alimentos S.A. --Local currency IDR 'B'; --Foreign currency IDR 'B'; --National scale rating 'BBB'(bra)'; --BRL300 million 3rd debentures issue (1st tranche) 'BBB'(bra)'; --BRL300 million 3rd debentures issue (2nd tranche) 'BBB'(bra)'. Marfrig Overseas Ltd --Foreign currency IDR 'B'; --US$375 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 'B/RR4'; --US$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 'B/RR4'. Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V. --Foreign currency IDR 'B'; --USD600 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 'B/RR4'. --USD750 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 'B/RR4'. All ratings are currently on Rating Watch Negative. Contact: Viktoria Krane Director +1-212-908-0367 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Gisele Paolino Director +55 21 4503 2624 Committee Chairperson Joe Bormann, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-1558 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original rating committee outcome. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.