RPT-Fitch: Commodity Price Fall Impact to Vary Across APAC
July 17, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Fitch: Commodity Price Fall Impact to Vary Across APAC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a significant price fall in commodities will have varying impact across Asia Pacific economies, depending on their economic structures and policy response.

The report assumes a shock price fall in the range of 30%-40% within a period of six to 12 months, as balancing forces, such as policy response, are likely to counteract the shock in the medium- to long-term. The analysis covers seven APAC countries, including six that have a higher than median dependence on commodities.

The report, Scenario Analysis: Commodity Prices Fall Further, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Scenario Analysis: Commodity Prices Fall Further

here

