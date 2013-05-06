Fitch Confirms BOC Aviation's Senior Notes 'A-' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the rating on BOC Aviation Pte Ltd's (BOC Aviation) upsized USD500m 4.375% senior notes due 2023 at Long-Term 'A-'. The confirmation follows the increase in the size of the notes from USD350m. The notes, which were issued under BOC Aviation's USD2bn euro medium-term note programme, were assigned a final 'A-' rating on 2 May 2013. Key Rating Drivers The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's 'A-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The IDR has a Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch's view of a very high probability of extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent, Bank of China Limited (BOC; A/Stable). Rating Sensitivities Any perceived changes in BOC's propensity and ability to provide support would impact BOC Aviation's IDR and hence the issue rating. Proceeds from the senior notes are to be used for the company's new capital expenditure and general corporate purposes. For more details on BOC Aviation's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Rates BOC Aviation 'A-'; Outlook Stable", dated 25 June 2012, and BOC Aviation's full rating report, dated 13 September 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Alfred Chan Director +65 6796 7220 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Mikho Irawady Associate Director +65 6796 7230 Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here BOC Aviation Pte Ltd here BOC Aviation Pte Ltd here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.