RPT-Fitch confirms BOC Aviation's Yuan notes at 'A-'
November 21, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch confirms BOC Aviation's Yuan notes at 'A-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has confirmed the ‘A-’ Long-Term rating on BOC Aviation Pte Ltd’s (BOC Aviation) upsized CNY1.5bn 4.5% senior notes due 2018. The confirmation follows the increase in the size of the notes from CNY1bn. The notes were issued from BOC Aviation’s USD2bn euro medium-term note programme.

Fitch had assigned the notes a final rating on 20 November 2013. The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation’s ‘A-’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the company, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, reflects Fitch’s view of a very high probability of extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent, Bank of China Limited (BOC; ‘A’/Stable). Any perceived changes in BOC’s propensity as well as ability to provide extraordinary support to BOC Aviation would impact BOC Aviation’s IDR and hence the issue rating.

Proceeds from the senior notes would be used for the company’s new capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

For more details on BOC Aviation’s ratings and credit profile, see “Fitch Affirms Four Aircraft Lessors Following Peer Review”, dated 4 September 2013, and BOC Aviation’s full rating report, dated 23 September 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com.

