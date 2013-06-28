RPT-Fitch Confirms DBS's GMTN Programme at 'AA-'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has confirmed the rating on DBS Bank Ltd.’s (DBS) USD15bn global medium term note (GMTN) programme at senior unsecured ‘AA-'. The rating confirmation follows a periodic update of the programme, including revisions of certain terms and conditions to reflect most recent regulatory requirements. Fitch had affirmed the programme rating on 17 April 2013.

Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that the notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. The agency does not assign generic programme ratings to subordinated notes, which will be rated on a case-by-case basis.

Key Rating Drivers

The senior unsecured programme rating is at the same level as DBS’s ‘AA-’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the senior notes are direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Rating Sensitivities

A change in DBS’s IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, will have an impact on the bond rating.

For more details on DBS’s ratings and credit profile, see “Fitch Affirms Singapore’s DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable”, dated 17 April 2013, and DBS’s full rating report, dated 22 April 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com.

DBS’s other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term IDR ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR ‘F1+’

- Viability Rating ‘aa-’

- Support Rating ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor ‘A-'