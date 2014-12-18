Fitch Confirms RCBC's MTN Programme at 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the rating on Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC) USD1bn medium-term note (MTN) programme at senior unsecured 'BB'. The rating confirmation follows a periodic update of the programme, including the most recent reviews of business and industry developments as well as the Philippine-based bank's financial statements. Fitch had affirmed the programme rating on 25 July 2014. Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that the notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior unsecured programme rating is on par with RCBC's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the senior notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in RCBC's IDR will have an impact on the programme rating. However, this prospect is remote considering its Stable Outlook. For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Four Philippines Banks; Withdraws UnionBank Ratings ", dated 25 July 2014, and RCBC's Ratings Navigator, dated 31 July 2014 available at www.fitchratings.com. RCBC's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable - Viability Rating 'bb' - Support Rating '3' - Support Rating Floor 'BB-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ker Liang Oh Analyst +65 6796 7220 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 1 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. - Ratings Navigator here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.