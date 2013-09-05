RPT-Fitch: Continuity Analysis of the Polish Covered Bonds Framework

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In a new special report, Fitch Ratings discusses the key aspects of its analysis of the Polish covered bonds framework.

“Three characteristics lead to the full discontinuity risk assessment for all Polish covered bonds that we rate,” says Susanne Matern, Senior Director in the Covered Bonds and Structured Finance team at Fitch. “These are i) the absence of any mandatory liquidity provision in the Polish covered bonds legislation; ii) the insufficient marketability, in Fitch’s view, of the underlying assets; and iii) the currently limited domestic importance of covered bonds as a funding instrument in the Polish banking market.”

“The Polish Mortgage Bonds and Mortgage Banks Act requires the issuer to be a specialised mortgage bank, which is only the case for a few other countries’ legislation,” adds Vessela Krmnicek, Director.

This aspect of the framework and Fitch’s continuity analysis are described in the report entitled “Polish Covered Bonds’ Legislative Framework”, available at www.fitchratings,com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Polish Covered Bonds’ Legislative Framework

here