2013 a year of corporate downgrades, Fitch warns

* Utilities and telecoms to be most at risk of downgrades

* Report echoes similar views from other agencies

By Josie Cox

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - EMEA corporate downgrades will likely outnumber upgrades in 2013, Fitch Ratings strategists wrote in a report published on Monday, citing weaker fundamentals and lasting macroeconomic concerns.

Utilities and telecom companies within the rating agency’s coverage universe had accounted for 61% of downgrades in 2012, and both sectors have negative outlooks.

“For utilities this is due to weak fundamentals and regulatory pressure across most of the EU. Telecoms face a difficult mix of weaker consumer confidence and strong competitive pressure across the continent,” strategists Richard Hunter and Roelof Steenekamp said.

The agency also has a negative outlook on European food retailers - where challenges are being borne out of changing consumption patterns - and the steel sector, where low demand form the key construction and automotive markets is exerting pressure.

One of the biggest casualties in the steel sector has been ArcelorMittal.

Moody’s was the first agency to cut the company to junk with a negative outlook in early November, reflecting a collapse in world steel markets that are expected to get worse before they get better.

Fitch followed suit with a downgrade to BB+ in December.

In order to shore up its balance sheet, the company last week announced that it had raised a bigger-than-expected USD4bn through selling shares and convertible bonds.

In the telecoms space, one of the most high-profile downgrade stories of 2012 was Nokia.

The Finnish company, which has been losing market share, was cut to junk by all three major rating agencies last summer.

Since then, however, the company has worked hard to get itself back in shape. Last week it reported that strong sales of Lumia smartphones helped its mobile phone business achieve underlying profitability in the fourth quarter.

GETTING AHEAD

Last September, Fitch already warned that weak macroeconomic trends for the region, coupled with sovereign debt stress and related fiscal austerity could lead to corporates getting ahead of themselves and becoming too confident too soon.

Some credits have already felt the impact of this by pricing bonds at particularly aggressive levels, only to see spreads widen in secondary markets.

Elsewhere, strategists have warned that some corporates are already turning to equity-friendly measures, like dividend hikes and share buy-backs when the fundamentals are nowhere near as stable as they were pr-crisis.

Alex Griffiths, head of international research for EMEA corporates at Fitch, at the time warned that there was a danger that if the confident tone in markets persisted into 2013, increases in discretionary spending on M&A and share buy-backs could represent a threat to corporate credit quality.

In December, Moody’s and S&P published reports saying that for many corporates impacted by the eurozone financial crisis, the worst was yet to come. [ID:nL5E8N6A3E}

“The potential for upward rating movement looks to be limited, except for a few well-diversified corporates,” Moody’s analyst Jean-Michael Carayon said at the time.

Paul Watters, head of corporate research at S&P Ratings Services, echoed this view, saying that more than 40 rated European companies could default in 2013.

“We expect 2013 to be more challenging than 2012 for European corporate entities, reflecting slack growth prospects in the region,” he said.

One silver lining for this year, Hunter and Steenekamp said, was that 45% of 2012 downgrades affected speculative-grade companies.

Speculative-grade companies accounted for only 18% of issuance in 2012, meaning that there is still some comfort for investors in high-grade corporate bonds. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)