Fitch: Covered Bonds Important Tool for Large Australasian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian and New Zealand Banks: Covered Bonds here SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that access to covered bond markets is a mild credit positive for Australian and New Zealand banks, allowing access to new investors, a longer issuance duration and a diversification of funding tools. This is important given banks in both systems retain a reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from offshore sources. Key to the benefit for each bank is the capacity they maintain for issuance within covered bond limits. To date, major Australian and New Zealand banks have each used about a third of their available capacity, with the exception of Bank of New Zealand ('AA-'/Stable), which has used about 70%. Australian authorities limit cover pools to 8% of a bank's domestic assets, while in New Zealand the limit is 10% of total assets. However, the effective limit for actual issuance is lower due to overcollateralisation. Also of importance, particularly from a liquidity standpoint, is that covered bonds typically have longer durations than senior unsecured funding, which assists in the transition to Basel III liquidity requirements. The weighted average remaining term to maturity of covered bonds issued by major Australian banks is five to eight years, above the three to four year weighted average for total long-term wholesale funding portfolios. Fitch believes that it is unlikely there will be many further issuers to emerge from the markets, given the limits on covered bond issuance in both Australia and New Zealand. The balance sheets of most banks would be too small to support multiple issues, resulting in maturity concentrations. In addition, the current covered bond market structure of hard and soft bullet maturities mean most issuers would likely not achieve a 'AAA' rating. Asset encumbrance has increased for Australian and New Zealand banks as a result of issuing covered bonds, but it is likely to remain low relative to many international markets due to issuance limitations. Depositor preference in Australia provides a greater structural subordination risk, although Fitch has not notched the ratings of senior unsecured debt below bank Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as the banks have strong asset quality and high levels of collateral coverage. New Zealand does not have depositor protection. 'Australian and New Zealand Banks: Covered Bonds - An Important Funding and Liquidity Tool', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.