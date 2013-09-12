RPT-Fitch Credit Market Quarterly EMEA: Signs of Eurozone Recovery Amid Cautious Investor Expectations

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in the latest edition of its Credit Market Quarterly EMEA that the credit quality of eurozone entities is beginning to turn a corner. Rating downgrades continue to diminish as the region emerges from six quarters of economic contraction. The rating stabilisation is driven by financials but the potential for further downgrades is highlighted by the still-elevated level of Negative Outlooks and Rating Watches for the sector. On-going bank deleveraging caused the 28% fall in overall bond issuance in the year to end August compared with the same period last year - pre-funding by non-financials at 2.5 times maturities was insufficient to alleviate a 44% decline in new bonds from financials. Investor sentiment remains cautious, reflected in the relatively high allocation to cash. Opportunities are seen in financial-sector bonds and high-yield despite a concern that the latter is overvalued.

Peripheral Europe is also showing signs of improving credit trends, following a significant reduction in negative rating actions on entities in GIIPS nations. However, this is not yet reflected in higher issuance volumes, with both financials and non-financials exhibiting declines - although recent investor reception to issuance from their associated sovereigns has been positive. The report, which illustrates trends in rating Outlooks, investor sentiment, corporate bond issuance, refinancing, market pricing and fund flows, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Credit Market Quarterly - EMEA - September 2013

here