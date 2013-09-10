Fitch: Credit Profiles of Korean State-Owned Enterprises Stabilising

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Korean State-Owned Enterprises - Credit Profiles Stabilising; State Support Underscores Ratings here SEOUL/SINGAPORE, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the credit profiles of Korean state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are stabilising and their ratings are underpinned by the state's willingness and ability to support them when needed. Fitch says in a Special Report published today that the government has shown greater willingness to slow the growth in SOE debt, including implementing a new system to track debt levels at major public institutions, unexpectedly raising tariffs at energy-related SOEs and cutting back aggressive investment at the SOEs where possible. The Special Report provides additional details and analysis on issues highlighted in the rating action commentary "Fitch Upgrades 12 Korean Corporate SOEs; Outlook Stable" published on 3 July 2013 and "Fitch Street InterView: Korean SOEs Benefit from Government Stance" published on 5 July 2013. In addition, the report discusses the stand-alone credit profiles of the 11 rated SOEs and the agencies expectations. The report details the findings and the agency's conclusions from its further assessment of the rated SOEs' linkages with the state, the new government's policy towards debt of public-sector entities, as well as Fitch's view of the state's ability and its willingness to support key public institutions in the event such support is required. Fitch did not automatically upgrade the Korean SOEs in September 2012, when the sovereign ratings were upgraded to 'AA-'. The full report "Korean State-Owned Enterprises - Credit Profiles Stabilising; State Support Underscores Ratings" is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Shelley Jang Associate Director +82 2 3278 8370 Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Republic of Korea Secondary Analyst Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +82 2 3278 8360 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.