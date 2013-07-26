RPT-Fitch: Credit Suisse Q213 results show solid performance

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 26 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Credit Suisse AG’s (‘A’/Stable/‘a’) solid Q213 results were in line with the agency’s expectations and confirmed Credit Suisse’s strategy to maintain a solid balance sheet. The group’s capital ratios, including leverage ratios, improved further while the group maintained its large pool of liquid assets.

Earnings benefited from solid market conditions in the first part of Q2 but also reflected the bank’s advanced stage in cutting costs. Operating expenses in Q213 increased only moderately by 4% yoy despite including higher litigation charges (CHF93m in the investment banking division) and a CHF100m charge in private banking and wealth management related to the Swiss agreement with the UK on withholding tax.

Credit Suisse Group generated a 10% annualised return on average equity adjusted for changes in the fair value of own debt (FVOD). Q213 net income adjusted for the impact of changes in FVOD, amounted to CHF1,045m, a 20% decline compared with the seasonally strong Q113 but significantly stronger than the weak Q212, when adjusted net income was 25% lower.

Pre-tax income in private banking and wealth management was, at CHF916m, 6% lower than in Q212 because of the CHF100m charge related to UK withholding tax. Net revenue in the division remained flat yoy, with pressure on net interest income in a low-interest rate environment balanced by improved transaction- and performance based revenue. Operating expenses adjusted for the CHF100m one-off charge remained broadly flat, and the division’s adjusted cost/income ratio improved to 69% in Q213.

Total assets under management (AuM) of the private banking and wealth management division declined by 1.1% to CHF1,297bn (of which CHF834bn with wealth management clients) in Q213, but this was mainly because of market and foreign exchange movements. The group recorded solid net new assets of CHF7.6bn despite continued AuM outflows from western European clients and from exit businesses in its asset management segment.

The group’s wealth management clients business reported sound profitability with CHF529m pre-tax profit, and its gross margin, which had come under pressure in previous quarters, improved slightly to 111bp, helped by higher transaction- and performance-based revenue. Credit Suisse’s ratings are underpinned by Fitch’s view that the group’s strong franchise in wealth management provides more stable earnings and a sound customer funding base.

Investment banking reported a sharp yoy rise in pre-tax profit to CHF754m, which was however 42% lower than in the seasonally strong Q113, mainly as the result of fixed income trading revenue falling 37% qoq. Overall, the investment banking division generated an adequate 12% return on Basel III capital in Q113 according to the bank’s estimates, and operating expenses, excluding CHF93m litigation provisions, increased by a moderate 4% yoy as discretionary performance-related compensation increased yoy. Fitch expects the division to continue its adequate performance, which should be helped by the cost reduction programme, which has been largely completed.

Q213 fixed income trading revenue increased 13% yoy while risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the business declined 18% over the same period. The qoq decline in net revenue was somewhat more pronounced than at Credit Suisse’s US peers, where aggregate fixed income revenue fell 22% qoq. Credit Suisse continues to benefit from its strong franchises in securitised products and credit, while difficult market conditions in the second part of Q213 dented results in emerging markets, and the group’s rates business continues to underperform. Fixed income results also benefited from lower losses on the bank’s wind-down portfolio, which is small and at end-June 2013 amounted to USD10bn RWA.

Equities trading revenue improved yoy and qoq and benefited from solid trading conditions. The bank performed well in equity derivatives and gained market share in cash equities, while prime services results declined because of lower equities financing activities, particularly in Europe.

Underwriting and advisory performance was also sound as revenue improved both yoy and qoq (with the exception of a yoy decline in advisory revenue). Credit Suisse benefited from its strong franchise in leveraged finance, which contributed about 75% to debt underwriting revenue. Equity underwriting also improved, benefiting from the better performance in the Americas.

Credit Suisse Group’s capital ratios benefited from internal capital generation and a 3% decline in RWA. The group’s end-June 2013 CHF281bn RWA was below its year-end target. The group’s ‘look-through’ Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio stood at 9.3%, which is within the peer-group range. The FCC ratio (based on preliminary results) improved to about 11%, and its Fitch eligible capital ratio, which includes hybrid instruments and ‘high-trigger’ contingent capital notes, stood at about 13%: The exchange of CHF3.8bn existing tier 1 instruments into ‘high-trigger’ contingent capital notes, expected in October 2013, should improve the FEC ratio by about 130bp.

A 3% reduction in total assets in Q213 and a reduction in off-balance sheet exposures included in the Swiss leverage ratio calculation resulted in an improved regulatory leverage ratio of 2.7% on a ‘look-through’ basis. Fitch expects the bank to continue its on- and off-balance sheet reduction as planned, which should result in a further improvement in leverage, which currently remains higher than most peers’. The balance sheet reduction has not led to a decline in the group’s liquidity pool, which at end-June 2013 amounted to CHF132bn, of which CHF97bn in the form of cash, government and government agency securities.