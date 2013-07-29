RPT-Fitch: Cumulative U.S. CMBS Defaults Diminishing in Both Size & Speed

July 29 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The rate of cumulative defaults slowed again last quarter for U.S. CMBS while the size of the newly defaulted loans continues to decrease, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch’s U.S. CMBS cumulative default rate for fixed-rate CMBS increased only ten basis points (bps) in second-quarter 2013 (2Q‘12) to 13.7% . The rate of increase was smaller than the 18 bp rise at the end 1Q‘13 from year-end 2012.

In 2Q‘13, 97 loans, totaling $1.4 billion newly defaulted down from 101 loans, $2 billion newly defaulting in 1Q‘13. Another encouraging sign is that most newly defaulted CMBS loans are much smaller in size. In fact, 72 of the 97 newly defaulted CMBS loans were under $15 million.

By property type, office continued to make up the greatest component of new defaults with 47 loans, totaling $647 million. The majority of the office defaults were in secondary markets, which continue to be under pressure.

