(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Any potential credit rating
implications for sukuk
arising from Dana Gas's attempt to have its mudaraba sukuk
declared unlawful
will take time to emerge, and their scope and impact are likely
to remain
unclear until all relevant proceedings are resolved, if they
ever are, Fitch
Ratings says. We believe our current assumption that sharia
compliance typically
does not have credit implications for Fitch-rated sukuk remains
appropriate.
Resolving the relevant issues could be a complex and drawn-out
process with
uncertain implications and the potential for a market or
regulatory response.
Fitch does not rate Dana Gas or its sukuk.
Dana Gas publicly stated on 13 June 2017 that it had "received
legal advice that
the sukuk in its present form is not sharia compliant and is
therefore unlawful
under UAE law" and that it had started court proceedings in the
UAE to have the
sukuk declared unlawful and unenforceable. It has proposed
restructuring the
sukuk "to ensure that it conforms to the relevant laws" and also
to take into
account "the Company's need to focus on short to medium term
cash preservation".
Sukuk distributions due on 31 July and 31 October "cannot be
paid now that the
existing sukuk is deemed unlawful but will be accounted for" as
part of the
restructured instrument, Dana Gas said.
Sukuk regulations have been introduced and updated in several
countries in
recent years, but standardisation, harmonisation and legal
precedents are
limited in most jurisdictions. This case could set an important
precedent for
the relationship between sharia compliance and credit risk, and
give greater
clarity on enforceability and how court interpretations of
commercial law might
be influenced by sharia.
However, this will depend on numerous factors. Debt
restructurings in the UAE
have generally been informal, out-of-court arrangements, partly
due to creditor
perceptions that local courts have a limited track record (Dana
Gas has said
that it is seeking a consensual restructuring). It is not clear
whether or when
the case might result in a conclusive binding legal judgement,
and if this would
have implications for all sukuk issues in multiple jurisdictions
or only for
mudaraba sukuk in a limited number of jurisdictions. An initial
hearing is not
due until 25 December, according to Dana Gas, and proceedings
may be lengthy and
multi-jurisdictional (the company said on Sunday, 18 June that
it had been
granted an injunction by the English High Court of Justice
"against any hostile
action" by sukuk holders, following injunctions in the British
Virgin Islands
and the UAE).
Our sukuk ratings are based on our assessment of credit risk and
do not imply
any confirmation that the sukuk are sharia compliant. This is
usually the
responsibility of the sharia board of the lead
manager/originator and to date
questions of sharia compliance have not had credit implications
for Fitch-rated
sukuk. But while there is broad consensus among sharia scholars
and market
participants on the key tenets of sharia, there are differences
of
interpretation that Fitch would not be in a position to
anticipate or assess.
For this reason, if non-compliance had credit implications and
such implications
cannot be quantified under our criteria for rating sukuk,
instruments may not be
rateable. Our criteria state that our analysis and ratings "will
reflect Fitch's
view that the default of senior unsecured obligations would
reflect default of
the entity in accordance with Fitch's rating definitions". Sukuk
are unrateable
when contractual commitments do not fully cover timely full
payment of principal
and periodical distribution unless other mechanisms indemnify
the sukuk holders
in the case of non-payment.
Fitch will continue to monitor the evolution of sukuk structures
and legal
developments. Where this leads us to modify our rating approach,
we will
communicate the reasons and the consequences to market
participants.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
