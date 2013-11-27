RPT-Fitch: Danish mortgage bond extension would cut refinancing risk

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The Danish government’s proposal that mortgage covered bonds should include mandatory extension provisions would greatly reduce liquidity risk associated with concentrated refinancing via bond auctions, Fitch Ratings says. But the proposal also raises questions about its practical implementation, for example regarding legal final maturity date.

We believe the risk of failure of a refinancing auction for Danish mortgage bonds is very limited. It has been a key assumption when assigning Viability Ratings to the Danish mortgage banks. We believe domestic banks, insurance companies and pension providers form a captive investor base because of the need for domestic investors to hold liquid, high-quality securities in Danish krone.

This is further supported by a limited government bond market and the fact that the price obtained in the auction is passed on directly to the ultimate borrowers. Nonetheless, the significant concentration of maturities remains a potential concern and refinancing risk is the key factor limiting the uplift (D-Cap) that mortgage bond ratings can achieve above their issuer’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating.

The Danish government’s proposal could mitigate this refinancing risk and reduce the potential systemic risk created by Denmark’s large mortgage bond market (equivalent to around 140% of GDP) with a relatively large proportion of short-maturity bonds. But our credit view would largely depend on how the authorities and issuers address the questions raised by this new law, particularly as it affects issuers, investors and borrowers differently.

Notably, a bond’s maturity could be extended more than once, which raises questions about the definition of its legal final maturity date. Nevertheless this could be addressed in the bond documentation.

On 14 November Denmark’s Ministry of Business and Growth published a draft law to amend the Mortgage Bond Act and the Financial Business Act, with a consultation period until 27 November. It proposes that mortgage covered bonds with shorter maturities than the underlying loans would be subject to extension by 12 months with the possibility to further extend for subsequent 12-month periods, as long as a bond refinancing auction fails, or if the interest rate that investors demand to refinance the bonds is more than 5pp higher than the coupon on similar bonds issued 11-13 months earlier.

A failed auction is likely to be defined by significantly higher interest rates, rather than a complete inability to place the bonds in the market, at least from a systemic point of view. In case of an issuer default, the law includes an option to extend the bonds to a 30-year pass-through.

The proposal would take effect from 1 April 2014. Full implementation would take time as existing bonds matured and were subsequently refinanced. We estimate the provisions would apply to a large part of the Danish mortgage covered bond market by end-1Q15 (around 30% of outstanding bonds have a maturity of less than one year).