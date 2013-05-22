Fitch: DBS/Danamon Decision May Temper Indonesian Bank M&A

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/LONDON/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) Press reports that Bank Indonesia has given approval for Singapore's DBS to take an initial 40% stake in Bank Danamon could hold back interest from other overseas banks in Indonesia in the near term, Fitch Ratings says. DBS is seeking a controlling stake; although the minority stake can be raised if certain regulatory conditions are met, the lack of management control is likely to reduce the economic benefits from the transaction. The central bank's decision is likely to be a precedent for prospective foreign banks. If there is a limited chance of ultimately gaining majority control, this may deter some long-term investors from looking to establish and build a local franchise. Other investors may be less strategic and looking only for capital gains, so the ownership limitation may be less of a concern. A stake of anywhere between 10%-50% may be capital-inefficient under Basel III regulations, as it needs to be deducted from regulatory core capital if the investment amount exceeds certain thresholds. The lack of an effective controlling stake would make it harder for DBS's Indonesian banking operations to achieve a similar level of integration as with its core subsidiaries elsewhere in the region. However, the transaction is largely equity-funded (based on original plans), and expanding its pan-Asian franchise is a long-term strategy - so the growth potential in Indonesia may still offset these limitations. Indonesia as a whole remains an attractive banking market. The cap on Indonesian bank ownership of up to 40% is still high by regional comparison despite the new regulatory restrictions. The country has low credit penetration relative to other fast-growing markets (India and China), an expanding middle class, a resilient economy, and high net interest margins at around 5%-6%. It is widely reported that DBS may be able to increase its stake should reciprocity conditions between Indonesia and Singapore be agreed upon. The Bank Danamon deal is part of DBS's ongoing plans for revenue diversity in Asia, by boosting revenue from south and south-east Asia and supplementing its income base from Singapore and greater China. DBS's credit profile is underpinned by a strong ability to absorb potential losses, together with a measured growth strategy. Its 'AA-' rating is unlikely to be affected, even if the deal falls through. Bank Danamon's 'BB+' rating is on Rating Watch Positive, contingent on the outcome of the takeover. Should the acquisition be unsuccessful, we are likely to affirm the rating and assign a Stable Outlook - to reflect Bank Danamon's high capitalisation, reasonable earnings generation and asset quality in its high-yielding auto and microfinance business, as well as a modest deposit franchise. DBS has acknowledged the press reports, and stated on Tuesday that it had not received official notification of approval from Bank Indonesia. Contact: Alfred Chan Director Financial Institutions +65 6796 7220 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Iwan Wisaksana Director Financial Institutions +62 21 2902 6406 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.