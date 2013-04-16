Fitch: Debt-Servicing Capacity and Financial Leverage Improve for U.S. Prop/Casualty Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) In a report published today, Fitch Ratings notes that U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurers continue to maintain balance sheet strength and adequate debt-servicing capacity. In this report, Fitch analyzes key holding company financial factors of property/casualty insurance organizations in Fitch's debt rating universe, examining changes in traditional financial leverage, fixed charge coverage and liquidity from insurance subsidiary dividend capacity. GAAP fixed charge coverage for the group improved to 5.5x in 2012 from 3.4x in 2011. 'The improvement was largely due to higher operating earnings driven by lower catastrophe-related losses in 2012,' said Dafina Dunmore, Director at Fitch. Pricing improvement in most primary insurance market segments and lower borrowing costs also contributed to the improvement. Insurers are taking advantage of the current interest rate environment to replace higher-coupon debt at lower interest costs, but are not substantially boosting financial leverage. In aggregate, financial leverage for Fitch's property/casualty (re)insurer universe declined modestly to 22.7% in 2012 from 22.9% in the prior year. Earnings growth led to improved shareholders' equity that more than offset higher borrowings. Fitch estimates the amount of statutory dividend capacity available to be paid in 2013 increased by 9%, or 6.5x estimated fixed charges. This metric is significantly impacted by greater dividend capacity for non-U.S. insurers due to less restrictive regulatory requirements. Bermuda companies' average dividend capacity is very strong at 17.4x compared with 5.0x for U.S. insurers. Additionally, a number of companies continue to hold elevated levels of cash at the holding company, which improves flexibility and near-term debt-servicing capacity. Some holding companies may maintain balances to prefund upcoming debt maturities. The report 'Property/Casualty Insurers' Financial Leverage and Debt-Servicing Capacity' dated April 16, 2013, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Property/Casualty Insurersâ€™ Financial Leverage and Debt-Servicing Capacity here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.