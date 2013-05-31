RPT-Fitch: Decision on Latvia's euro bid to trigger rating review

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The final decision by ECOFIN whether or not to invite Latvia (BBB/Positive) to join the eurozone, due on 9 July, will trigger a sovereign rating review, Fitch Ratings says. Our position remains that euro adoption would deliver net benefits to the Latvian economy, and would be likely to lead to an upgrade.

Our base expectation is that Latvia will meet the Maastricht criteria and be invited to join the euro area on 1 January 2014. The publication of convergence reports by the European Commission and the European Central Bank, expected on 5 June, will provide a strong indication of the formal decision.

Latvia comfortably meets the Maastricht criteria on government debt, the budget deficit and long-term sovereign bond yields, inflation and exchange rate stability in the Exchange Rate Mechanism. No country that has met the quantitative criteria has had its euro application rejected.

Nonetheless, Latvia’s European partners also need to agree that convergence is “sustainable”, which provides room for political and other considerations, posing the risk that its euro adoption bid could be delayed.

Recent events in Cyprus have drawn attention to Latvia’s high reliance on non-resident depositors (many of whom are believed to be Russian) in its banking sector. It is possible that some euro area member states might have concerns about financial stability in Latvia and potential contingent liabilities for other eurozone members, and therefore could seek a delay.

We believe that Latvia is strongly committed to joining the euro area and it would, if necessary, be prepared to subject itself to “soft conditionality” and perhaps some form of external audit to address the risks associated with non-resident deposits in its banking system.

Euro adoption would bring net benefits to Latvia as its economy is flexible and closely integrated with the EU through trade, investment and substantial ownership of its financial sector by Nordic parent banks. It already has an exchange rate peg to the euro. It would also reduce credit risks associated with FX exposures in the banking system (around 90% of loans and 50% of deposits are euro denominated) and the sovereign’s high level of external debt, allow greater fiscal financing flexibility through the euro’s reserve currency status, and give Latvia access to European Central Bank liquidity facilities.

However, euro adoption is not without its costs. Membership of EMU brings additional financial liabilities related to the funding of the European Financial Stability Facility and the European Stability Mechanism. Although the size of such costs is unclear, participation in the ESM would enhance fiscal financing flexibility through access to new sources of emergency external funding if needed.