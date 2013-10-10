RPT-Fitch: Depfa Sale Plans Unlikely to Kick-Start German Bank M&A

Oct 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Hypo Real Estate’s plan to sell Dublin-based Depfa is likely to take time to achieve and is unlikely to spur further M&A in the German banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. The tough regulatory approval process and weak growth prospects are likely to keep M&A activity low.

Few buyers have stepped forward so far even though there are close to 10 small and medium-sized German banks for sale or fully owned by private equity investors. These include banks subjected to some form of bail-out in the past and mainly specialised in real estate, such as WestImmo, DussHyp, and Valovis. Stricter regulation is making returns less certain for investors, especially from these monoline, asset-driven business models with wholesale funding. These negatives may offset the attractions of owning a Pfandbrief-issuing German bank. The tough regulatory approval process would probably put off some investors, particularly if they are less strategic, such as hedge funds. This could limit potential buyers to large foreign banks and domestic mid-sized banks. But most foreign groups have been retreating from their overseas operations and German banks generally do not need another Pfandbrief licence or banking platform and are deleveraging.

European Commission state aid requirements have also resulted in banks being put up for sale. Depfa, the public finance specialist based in Dublin, is a key example, and has to be divested by the state-rescued Hypo Real Estate group by end-2014. Negotiations on a potential Depfa sale are still at an early stage. Hypo Real Estate group’s property lending arm, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, has until end-2015 to return to the private sector.

If buyers are not forthcoming, IPOs may prove the more likely option. But the success of a public offering is highly correlated to the broader outlook for banking in Germany, so the exercise of this option is likely to be some time away.

Progress with restructuring should make the banks for sale more attractive to investors over time. Our Viability Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and DussHyp are at ‘bb’ and ‘c’, respectively.

We believe consolidation and restructuring in the fragmented German banking sector will create more focused, efficient and viable business models. In the long term, this is likely to be positive for credit profiles.