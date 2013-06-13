RPT-Fitch: Deposit set-off risk remote for SF & CVB in EU countries

June 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says strong political support for depositors makes the risk of losses to structured finance and covered bond investors from borrowers setting-off their loan payment obligations against insured domestic bank deposits highly remote in most EU countries.

Proposals for the development of deposit guarantee schemes (DGS) and the move towards bank resolution regimes that protect insured depositors are evidence of this continuing political commitment. Even in the Cyprus bail-out, where an initial “stability levy” on all deposits was proposed, deposits under EUR100,000 were ultimately protected. As long as obligors are confident that they will not ultimately face nominal losses of deposits, we would not expect set-off to be invoked.

If borrowers are confident of being reimbursed in full from a DGS, we do not think the issue of set-off would arise. Nor do we think that bank resolution regimes will bail-in insured depositors, giving them a second line of support if a DGS was not sufficiently liquid to meet depositors’ claims on a timely basis. Reflecting the political support for depositors, we recently commented on the risks posed to banks’ senior unsecured debt from the resulting subordination (see “Fitch: Bank Depositor Preference Still Key Subordination Risk” at www.fitchratings.com).

If a large bank fails, a DGS can be dependent on the ability and willingness of the host sovereign to provide additional liquidity. The example of Iceland, where the authorities protected Landsbanki’s domestic depositors but did not make payments to depositors of the UK and Dutch Icesave branches, supports our view that political support is stronger for domestic than overseas deposits. In SF transactions and covered bond programmes, the depositor and deposit-taking bank are typically domiciled in the same country. In addition, it is usually the case that relatively few obligors have deposits of more than the EUR100,000 insured limit that would not be covered by a DGS.

Overall, while DGS and bank resolution cannot be assumed to protect all depositors in all scenarios, and current political thinking could change, we think any risk of set-off losses is captured in scenarios up to the rating caps that apply to SF transactions and covered bond programmes in relation to sovereign-related or liquidity gap and systemic risks. Due to the remoteness of the risk, we will not expect to factor additional loss in our rating analysis in most EU transactions and programmes in respect of potential borrower set-off of insured deposit balances.

Our analysis also takes into account country-specific and transaction or programme-specific provisions regarding set-off. Even if bank deposits are ultimately lost, obligors would not normally be automatically able to set them off against amounts owed under loans that have been assigned to an SF deal or covered bonds programme, although these provisions are largely untested. In many EU countries, laws relating to set-off are far from clear, with little, if any, existing case law. So even if there was an attempt to invoke set-off by borrowers, this would likely be subject to protracted legal challenge - a prospect which could deter most borrowers from pursuing this route.

We expect to publish a special report on this topic within the next few weeks and are currently identifying whether this analysis of EU insured deposit set-off risk will have any impact upon existing ratings of SF notes or covered bonds. Where any rating may be affected, we expect to indicate this via Rating Watch Positive actions when the special report is published.

The principles of how we address set-off in our analysis for SF transactions and covered bonds are reflected in our “Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds” at www.fitchratings.com.