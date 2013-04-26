Fitch: Despite an Increase in Leverage, Speculative Credit Quality Remains Strong

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 26 (Fitch) Credit metrics of speculative grade issuers have stabilized and show signs of plateauing, according to Fitch Ratings' in its latest installment of the 'Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly - Fourth Quarter 2012.' Fitch does not view the incremental leverage experience in the fourth quarter and expected in the first quarter to be either outside of expected rating levels or indicative of a deteriorating credit environment. Aggregate debt levels in the portfolio have moderately risen, (by over $31 billion) representing a a5% year-over-year increase. However minor EBITDA margin expansion has allowed for solid absolute EBITDA levels, offsetting higher debt levels. This has resulted in leverage in the portfolio to modestly increase to 4.4 times (x) for 2012 relative to 4.3x for 2011. Fitch observed a growing divergence between 'BB' and 'B' credit profiles. 'BB' rated issuers leverage increases have been more modest than 'B' rated issuers as year-over-year leverage increased to 3.2x from 3.0x compared to 5.2x from 4.8x, respectively. However leverage for both rating levels remain below peaks experienced through the credit crisis and remain within expected rating levels. Issuers have continued to demonstrate conservative uses of proceeds and credit discipline in the market has been sound. Stronger balance sheets and ease of access to debt markets has provided issuers comfort with current debt levels. In 2012 credit profiles for both 'BB' and 'B' rated issuers experienced a strengthening of liquidity positions, extended maturity profiles, and lower interest costs. Overall liquidity positions remain strong as issuers have maintained a sound liquidity. On average, 'BB' rated issuers have approximately 81% available on their revolving credit facilities versus 72% for 'B' rated issuers. Free cash flow (FCF) in the fourth quarter was pressured from an increase in dividends related to tax policy uncertainties. This ultimately resulted in 2012 FCF in the portfolio declining almost $13 billion to $6 billion for 2012. Total dividends in 2012 totaled $16 billion, and combined with share repurchases almost $22 billion was returned to shareholders in 2012. The first quarter repricing wave experienced in the leveraged loan space further allowed issuers to reprice their capital structures at more attractive rates. Interest cost savings are just starting to take effect in current coverage metrics. Improvements should begin to be fully realized in 2013, as interest coverage has remained relatively flat through 2012 for both 'BB' and 'B' rated issuers at 5.0x and 2.8x, respectively. Enhancements to credit profiles in 2013 could be limited as a challenging top-line growth environment persists and capacity for further cost cutting remains difficult. Further improvements in interest coverage are however expected as discussed earlier. Stable credit profiles for most high-yield issuers should allow a buffer to withstand a prolonged period of weak economic growth or a macroeconomic shock Contact: Adam Dolkart Associate Director +1-312-368-2095 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Mike Simonton, CFA Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance +1-312-368-3138 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Leveraged Finance Stats Quarterly â€” Fourth-Quarter 2012 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.