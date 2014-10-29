Fitch: Deutsche Bank's Q3 Results Highlight Cost Reduction is Key

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG's (A+/Negative/a) modest yoy revenue growth in 3Q14 was in line with our view that the bank will struggle to meet its 2016 profitability targets. Litigation-related charges of EUR894m led to a net loss of EUR92m for the quarter and highlight the unpredictability of Deutsche Bank's net income for the foreseeable future as well as the importance of executing on its cost saving plan to protect the bank's profitability. The results have no immediate impact on Deutsche Bank's ratings. Litigation costs are booked primarily in Deutsche Bank's non-strategic business segment (NCOU; EUR591m), as they relate mainly to legacy issues. Excluding NCOU, the bank's return on equity stood at 6.8% for 9M14, still far below its 12% medium-term target and the 10.5% achieved in 9M13, reflecting among other things lower revenues and rising regulatory and other expenses. Deutsche Bank generated EUR2.9bn pre-tax profit for 9M14, a decline of 11% yoy or around 8% if adjusted for credit valuation adjustments, debit valuation adjustments, fair value adjustments, restructuring costs ("costs to achieve"), litigation expenses and impairments of goodwill. Deutsche Bank's revenue for the core banking business was broadly stable on a quarterly basis and up 7% on a yearly basis, driven by growth in all of its core businesses. However, this was not sufficient to offset overall revenue declines, including that of NCOU, with a 5% yoy drop in net revenue for 9M14. The single biggest driver of the revenue decline for 9M14 has been NCOU, where risk-weighted assets (RWA) have remained broadly unchanged. Active RWA reduction is being offset by higher operational risk RWA, adverse foreign currency movements and model-driven RWA increases, suggesting that further reductions in this segment might take longer than expected. Operating expenses declined only 1% in 9M14, and Deutsche Bank expects them to remain flat for the year as a whole. The impact of cost saving initiatives is being offset by increased costs related to regulatory requirements, particularly in the US. Deutsche Bank's corporate banking and securities (CB&S) businesses generated EUR2.8bn pre-tax profit in 9M14, 9% lower than in 9M13. However, pre-tax profit in 3Q14 was up 4% yoy and sales and trading debt and equity was up yoy by 15% and 13% respectively. Fixed income sales and trading revenues as well as equity sales and trading revenues remained more or less stable compared with 9M13, but net revenue in equity origination increased 22%. Deutsche Bank's strong bias towards fixed income trading, where it generated 53% of CB&S net revenue in 9M14, means that fluctuations in debt sales and trading affect its pre-tax profit more than at peers that are more weighted towards equities trading. Deutsche Bank's private and business clients businesses generated EUR1.3bn pre-tax profit in 9M14, a decrease of 4% on 9M13. However, 3Q14 pre-tax profits were up 3% yoy, driven by growth in credit products and investment & insurance products. In contrast, global transaction banking in 3Q14 saw an 11% yoy decrease in pre-tax profit, resulting in 9% profit reduction for 9M14 to EUR934m. Pre-tax profits from asset and wealth management businesses' increased materially from its low base to EUR662m, 14% higher than in 9M13, with a reduction in operating expenses (5%) outpacing a slight fall (2%) in revenue. Deutsche Bank will incur further 'costs-to-achieve' in its strategic plan in 2014, but excluding these, Fitch expects it to make further progress in its underlying cost efficiency. Failure to improve the profitability in its core non-investment bank businesses would put pressure on the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a'. It would be negative for the rating if the bank is unable to improve on its 3Q14 underlying cost base in the coming quarters, absent a turnaround in revenue. The bank's risk-weighted capitalisation and leverage metrics have improved following the sizeable equity capital increase and issuance of additional Tier 1 capital in 2Q14 and now compare adequately with ratios of its global trading and universal bank peers. We view positively that capital expectations needed no material adjustments after the ECB's asset quality review and stress tests. However, certain regulatory and litigation cases still need to be resolved and given the size of various global bank settlements, our VR factors in that part of Deutsche Bank's capital may be needed to absorb some of the litigation costs. Until these cases are resolved, we expect the bank to continue to build capital through retained earnings, and leverage ratios, in particular, will have to remain carefully managed. Deutsche Bank's fully applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) was stable qoq at 11.5% at end-3Q14. Similarly, Deutsche Bank's fully applied CRD4 leverage ratio remained stable at 3.2% under the application of revised CRD4 rules. Under the revised CRD4 rules Deutsche Bank's leverage exposure increased by EUR85bn as of 2Q14. The bank, however, made progress in 3Q14 by reducing its leverage exposure by EUR66bn, which was offset by a EUR60bn negative foreign exchange hit from the appreciation of the US dollar. Maintaining sound capitalisation is an important driver of the bank's VR. While the capital strengthening measures in 2Q14 were supportive of Deutsche Bank's VR, the bank's 'a' VR reflects its unchanged capitalisation targets, including maintaining a 10% fully applied CRDIV CET1 ratio and a fully-loaded leverage ratio of 3.5% in the medium term. Progress in improving its leverage ratio will, in our view, be particularly important in light of future regulatory leverage requirements, including for its total loss absorbing capacity and which will likely exceed current requirements. In addition, in light of the volatility in its leverage exposure in 3Q14, building up a buffer in excess of regulatory requirements will be key to absorbing market movements and regulatory adjustments. Deutsche Bank announced several senior management changes and clarified various responsibilities, which should help the bank navigate through the various legal and regulatory challenges it faces. As well as upcoming conduct settlements, these include restructuring business units and legal entities within the complex global group to tackle "too big to fail" resolution requirements. Contact: Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 76 80 76 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.