RPT-Fitch: Deutsche Bank's Q313 Hit By Litigation Reserves and Poor FICC Performance

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG’s (A+/Stable/a) EUR1.2bn provision for litigation risks, which wiped out the group’s quarterly pre-tax profit, highlights the bank’s remaining exposure to regulation, litigation and conduct risks.

As a result of the weak Q313 results, the bank’s Basel III fully-applied common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio fell 30bp qoq to 9.7% which, however, remains within the peer group range. Further reduction in leverage exposure in the quarter, however, meant that the bank’s estimated CRD IV leverage ratio (including additional tier 1 instruments) remained stable at 3.1%.

A single quarter’s results have no immediate impact on the bank’s ratings, given that capital erosion has been small. However, the bank’s ratings are based on Fitch’s expectation that litigation costs will remain high but manageable, cost-cutting targets will continue to be achieved and the profitability of its businesses outside corporate banking and securities (CB&S) will improve further to alleviate earnings exposure to volatile securities markets. Fitch also expects capitalisation to meet targets and compare well with those of peers, at least on a risk-weighted basis. Any notable slippage in these or any signs that conduct costs could erode the bank’s ability to maintain strong capitalisation would put the Viability Rating under pressure. Deutsche Bank’s ability to generate adequate returns for risks taken in its businesses also remains an important rating driver.

Underlying operating profit excluding the litigation charge was affected by a 56% qoq drop in pre-tax profit in the bank’s CB&S division, which shows that earnings volatility in securities businesses relates to trading activity volumes as well as risk. The disappointing performance also highlights the importance of Deutsche Bank in achieving its planned operating cost reduction to improve efficiency.

Deutsche Bank’s CB&S reported EUR345m pre-tax profit for Q313, down 68% yoy. Fixed income sales and trading revenue fell 48% yoy to EUR1,286m in weak markets as rates and credit revenue fell significantly and the bank reported position losses in its foreign exchange sales and trading. The drop in Deutsche Bank’s fixed income sales and trading was more pronounced than at most of its US peers, which in part reflects the bank’s larger operations in Europe, where the revenue pool remains smaller than in the US. Deutsche Bank has maintained a strong franchise in global fixed income, and Fitch believes that this franchise should help the bank to generate adequate returns in the segment as smaller market participants scale back operations. However, regulatory headwinds in fixed income businesses mean that profitability, particularly in a challenging European market, will remain under pressure.

In line with other peers, equities sales and trading, which were helped by strong performance in equity derivatives, was more resilient than fixed income - revenue fell by a more moderate 18% qoq to EUR643m, but improved 8% yoy. Origination and advisory revenue was stable yoy at EUR653m. Despite higher provisions for litigation, operating expenses in the division fell by 10% yoy.

Deutsche Bank’s private and business clients division’s (PBC) Q313 pre-tax profit fell 14% yoy to EUR347m (down 32% yoy) as revenue remained under pressure in a low-interest rate environment and fees and commissions remained static. Operating expenses fell 2% yoy despite ongoing costs related to the bank’s business refocusing programme.

Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management (DAWM) generated EUR283m pre-tax profit in Q313 (Q312: EUR113m), benefitting from lower operating expenses, including litigation costs and costs related to the division’s restructuring, while revenue generation remained stable. Although the division saw a net new money outflow of EUR11bn in Q313, according to management this was mainly related to low-margin assets, and the division’s assets under management improved 1% qoq to EUR934bn.

Global transaction banking continued to generate sound profitability and even overtook the PBC division in Q313 with EUR379m pre-tax profit, an 18% increase on Q312. Revenue fell 2% as higher volumes did not fully compensate for tighter margins, which were affected by low interest rates, and adverse foreign exchange movements. However, the division benefited from reduced restructuring expenses, and operating expenses declined 14% yoy.

The bank’s non-core operations unit (NCOU) reported a EUR1,183m pre-tax loss in the quarter, mainly because the bulk of the litigation provision was booked in that unit. In 9M13, risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the unit fell by EUR44bn to EUR62bn (including a EUR7bn transfer of operational risk-related RWA from NCOU to the business divisions) as the bank continues to run down its assets.