Fitch: Difficult Brazilian Corporate Conditions for 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) President Dilma Rousseff's re-election during Sunday's second-round runoff contest does not change Fitch Ratings' projection of difficult conditions for Brazilian corporates during 2015. Systemic problems such as inflation and an overly complex and inefficient tax system will continue to hurt corporate cash flows. Domestic demand should remain weak as business and consumer confidence are not projected to recover significantly. These challenges, in addition to soft commodity prices, will likely lead to increasing corporate leverage and a bias toward negative rating actions during 2015. Investments that eliminate logistics bottlenecks will be crucial to accelerating economic growth. The level of state intervention increased under Rousseff's first term. Clearer signals of reduced state involvement in the private sector during her second term would be important to improving business confidence and reviving investments. Continued progress in attracting private capital for large infrastructure projects will be a crucial component of restoring the credit quality of Brazilian corporates beyond 2015. During 2015, approximately 15% of the 82 Fitch-rated corporates will likely face a directional rating action. The bias is anticipated to be strongly negative; downgrades could outpace upgrades by a ratio of more than 2:1. Corporates in the electricity sectors, as well as those in the sugar and ethanol industry, are the most vulnerable to negative rating actions. Iron ore and pulp producers will face weak external market conditions due to oversupply, but are not likely to be downgraded, as their costs positions allow them to continue to generate positive cash flow. The protein sector stands out as a sector that could have more positive than negative rating actions. Low grain prices and growing demand for proteins should continue in 2015; balance sheets are projected to strengthen due to strong operating performance. For most corporates rollover risk is very low in 2015 and cash balances remain high relative to short-term debt obligations. CSN ('BB+') and Petrobras ('BBB') are the only corporates with cross-border, capital markets debt falling due in 2015. The cross-border debt amortization schedule picks up in intensity during 2016 when bonds mature for Camargo Correa ('BB'), Ceagro ('B'), JBS ('BB'), Marfrig ('B'), Oi ('BB+'), Petrobras, Sabesp ('BB+'), and Vale ('BBB+'). Default risk will remain high for the sugar and ethanol sector within Brazil during 2015. All of the corporates rated in this sector expect Raizen ('BBB') are on Rating Watch Negative. Lenders will continue to shun these corporates until the government implements a transparent policy for regularly adjusting local fuel prices. The most vulnerable S&E companies are Tonon ('B') and USJ ('B+'). Small companies remain susceptible to market sentiment, as investors seek benchmark size bonds that have secondary market liquidity. Smaller credits rated in the 'B' category such as Ceagro and Cimento Tupi ('B') are among the names that will be under investors' microscopes. The median net leverage ratio for Brazilian corporates is projected to increase in 2015 to more than 3.2x from around 3.0x as of the beginning of 2014. This level of leverage would be below the peak of 3.4x in 2010, but remains unfavorably versus 2009, when it was 2.8x. This level of indebtedness is reflective of a portfolio in which 70% of the credits are in the high yield rating categories. Corporate cash flows will not expand materially due to sluggish revenue growth. The Brazilian consumer is in a foul mood due to increases in the prices of healthcare, meat, and education by 7%, 12%, and 8%, respectively, during the first nine months of 2014 and stagnant wage growth. Credit to consumers is flowing less freely and increases in short-term interest rates by nearly 400 basis points since the beginning of 2013 have further acerbated the situation. Concerns exist that if the macro environment does not improve unemployment could begin to creep up. Scaling back capex and controlling costs will be key corporate initiatives in the absence of growing revenues. Reflecting depressed consumer, business, and investor confidence, the aggregate reinvestment ratio of rated Brazilian corporates, which is defined as capital expenditures relative to depreciation, fell to 1.6x in 2013 after exceeding 2.0x between 2010 and 2012. This investment ratio will likely fall to below 1.4x in 2015, which is more in line with the ratio in slower growth countries like Mexico. While reducing cash flow pressure in the near term, scaled back private sector investments could hinder the long-term health of corporates. Cost control will be crucial to avoiding downgrades in 2015, as inflation is likely to remain above 6% and unemployment levels of 5% result in a tight labor market. Energy rationing is an outlying risk that could accelerate the level of negative rating actions. Hydro plants' reservoirs are at historically low levels as the rainy season begins due to the recent drought. Rationing will only be avoided if rainfall returns to historical levels between November and April. Replenishing of older reservoirs is expected to take two to three years. Those constructed in the past decade have much less capacity and could refill quicker. The credit-driven economic model pursued by the current administration is running out of gas. Non-capital markets credit stayed flat as a percentage of GDP throughout 2014 at 56%, after growing from 36% to 54% between 2008 and 2012. Family indebtedness, including mortgage debt, grew significantly from about 30% in 2007 to about 45% in mid 2014, remaining high as a potential damper on credit-fueled future consumer spending. The Brazilian real will likely not weaken enough during 2015 to improve the profitability of exporters and to act as an import barrier in unprotected industries. Exporters have lost competitiveness versus their global peers during the past decade due to high inflation that has elevated costs. Currency appreciation has also increased their woes. Companies such as Vale, which has a competitive advantage globally due to the high iron content of its ore, and Fibria, which is a low cost producer of market pulp due to fast growing eucalyptus trees, were able to maintain their strong business position. 