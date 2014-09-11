Fitch: Diluted UK Bank Ring-Fence May Reduce Ratings Gap

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Diluted UK Bank Ring-fence May Reduce Ratings Gap here LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Diluted rules for the separation of retail and wholesale banking in the UK may narrow the ratings differential between entities inside and outside of the ring-fence. Fitch Ratings today published a report detailing the recent changes to ring-fence rules and potential implications for UK bank ratings. The government has now completed much of the secondary legislation setting out the detail following enactment of the Banking Reform Act in late 2013. There are some concessions that increase the flexibility for the location of the ring-fence. However, uncertainty over what goes where, not just in terms of the ring-fence, but also to meet evolving structural reforms, leaves the potential for a wide range of ratings. The report goes on to analyse the UK banks that are more affected by the ring-fence requirements. It is likely only four or five UK banks will have activities outside the ring-fence, since the diluted rules make it possible for more institutions to avoid separating their operations altogether. The full report 'Diluted UK Bank Ring-Fence May Reduce Ratings Gap' is available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact: Claudia Nelson Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Alan Adkins Senior Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1702 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.