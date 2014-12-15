Fitch: Domestic Operating Environment Caps South African Bank Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: South African Banks here LONDON/DUBAI, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its 2015 outlook report that the operating environment in South Africa acts as a cap to bank ratings. The weakening economic position of the South African sovereign, weak expected GDP growth for 2015 and lack of delivery on infrastructure and labour reforms feed through into banks' VRs. This is because the South African banks' operations are primarily geographically concentrated in South Africa by assets and earnings. As a consequence, Absa Bank's, FirstRand's, Nedbank's and SBSA's and their relevant rated holding companies' Viability Ratings (VRs) of 'bbb' are effectively capped by the operating environment at this rating level and are under pressure. Investec's VR is one notch lower at 'bbb-' and would not be downgraded if the sovereign was downgraded by one notch. As FirstRand's, Nedbank's and SBSA's IDRs are driven by their VR, they are on Negative Outlook. Albeit not driven by its VR, ABSA's IDR is also on Negative Outlook as potential uplift of support-driven financial institutions' ratings above the sovereign is usually limited to two notches reflecting the high correlation between the bank's credit profile and that of the sovereign. These four entities' Negative Outlooks indirectly reflect that of the sovereign, and their IDRs would be downgraded if the sovereign was downgraded. Investec's IDR is driven by its VR at a lower level and would not be downgraded if the sovereign was downgraded by one notch. The Outlook on its IDR remains Stable. Fitch believes the propensity to support banks is weakening in South Africa with the impending adoption of resolution legislation. But a moderate likelihood of support for systemically important banks will remain. Its approach to factoring in state support for systemically important banks does not change, despite African Bank Investments' resolution. Fitch expects to review the support rating floors of SBSA, FirstRand and Investec by end-1H15 to reflect Fitch's opinion of likely reduced propensity to support. Nevertheless, this revision would not impact the IDRs of any bank given the current level of their VR. The South African major banks' earnings improved in 2013 and 2014, mainly due to higher corporate loans and advances, and the banks' African business outside South Africa (excluding Investec). Fitch believes this improvement will be difficult to maintain in 2015 due to slow GDP growth, a low interest rate environment (although on an upward trend), a relatively saturated lending market and indebted consumers. Near-term improvements in earnings may still be possible from higher margins arising from the trend change in loan book mix, with growth in unsecured personal lending and vehicle financing at the major banks, excluding Investec. Nevertheless, due to anaemic domestic economic conditions, we consider that real growth prospects are likely to be driven by expansion into the rest of Africa for the big four (excluding Investec). Loan impairment charges, excluding Investec, should stabilise at 100bp-120bp of loans. We expect Investec's impairment charge ratio to be stable at a lower level due to its different loan book composition as a specialist bank and asset manager. Fitch considers the major banks' Fitch core capital ratios as appropriate for the operating environment and are likely to stay at similar levels in 2015. The full report, '2015 Outlook: South African Banks', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Redmond Ramsdale Director +971 4 424 1202 Fitch Ratings Limited Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806 Dubai Media City P.O. Box 502030, Dubai Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.