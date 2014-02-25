RPT-Fitch: Downgrade pressure halves amid record non-financial issuance

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says downgrades continued to dominate rating actions in EMEA corporate bonds in 2013 but to a lesser degree than in previous years. Downgrade actions affected 6.9% of outstanding bonds (by volume) - a decline of 10pp - with financial sector issuers showing the most improvement. Outlook and Watch data from Fitch point to further moderations in the rating trend in 2014.

Total new issuance from financial and non-financial sector issuers declined 16% to EUR940bn in 2013 as supply from the usually dominant financial sector remained constrained due to ongoing deleveraging. Financials contributed 57% of issuance volume, extending a decline from a share of 79% in 2011. Non-financials issued at 2.6x maturing bond volume, marginally below the level in 2012, while financials refinanced at 0.7x maturities - a 30% contraction.

Firms in the eurozone periphery harnessed upbeat sentiment to boost issuance to the highest level in four years in 2013, as Italian and Spanish benchmark yields tumbled to multi-year lows. Total new volume for periphery non-financials grew 14% to EUR57bn in 2013, with Spanish and Italian firms accounting for 86% - down 3pp from 2012.

Ever more favourable borrowing conditions encouraged non-financials to boost 2013 issuance 4% to a fresh high of EUR383bn. Spreads on European non-financials fell 23% during the year - the steepest annual decline since 2010 - as investors bought into the eurozone recovery story. Subdued bank lending and subsequent disintermediation are also supportive of corporate issuance.

European high-yield (EHY) borrowers continue to enjoy a confluence of positive factors, thanks to ongoing investor interest in higher-yielding opportunities as macro tailwinds diminish and the supply/demand balance remains favourable. EHY has grown its share of new issuance by 13x since 2008 to 16% in 2013, aided by recovering sentiment in the eurozone periphery and a benign default rate that remains below its long-term average.

