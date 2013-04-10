Fitch Downgrades 2 Chinese Utilities and 3 Resources SOEs' LC IDRs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings of two Chinese utilities and three resources state-owned enterprises following the same action on the Chinese sovereign. The Short-Term Local Currency IDRs of three entities have also been downgraded. All Foreign Currency IDRs have been affirmed. A full list of ratings can be found at the end of this release. On 9 April 2013, Fitch downgraded the Local Currency IDR of China to 'A+' from 'AA-' while affirming China's Foreign Currency IDR at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. Key Rating Drivers The downgrade follows the sovereign action as the companies are either assessed on a top-down basis or are constrained by the sovereign as per Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology given their strong strategic and operational linkages with the state. The affected SOEs are: China National Petroleum Corporation and its group companies whose ratings are constrained by the sovereign's China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) whose ratings are equalised with the sovereign's Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) and China Yangtze Power Company Limited whose ratings are notched down by three and two levels respectively from the sovereign's Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (Chalco) -Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable. -Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable. -Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd. (CGNPC): -Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable. -Local currency senior unsecured rating and dim-sum bonds downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR, and foreign currency senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+' and 'A', respectively. The Outlook on IDR is Stable. China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC); -Long-Term Local Currency IDR and local currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to A+ from 'AA-'. The IDR Outlook is Stable. -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'. The IDR Outlook is Stable. CNPC Finance (HK) Limited: -Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The IDR Outlook is Stable. -Local currency senior unsecured rating and local currency senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-' -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'. The IDR Outlook is Stable. CNPC (HK) Overseas Capital Ltd: -Foreign currency guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A+' CNPC General Capital Limited: -Foreign currency senior unsecured guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A+' -Proposed USD notes issue affirmed at 'A+(EXP)' CNPC Golden Autumn Limited: -Local currency senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-' PetroChina Company Limited (PetroChina): -Long-Term Local Currency IDR and local currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The IDR Outlook is Stable -Short-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+ -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'. The IDR Outlook is Stable. -Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec): Long-Term Local Currency IDR and local currency senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The IDR Outlook is Stable. -Short-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+' -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR and foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A+'. The IDR Outlook is Stable. -Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' China Yangtze Power Company Limited: -Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'. Outlook Stable -Short-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable -Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'. For more information on the downgrade of China's Local Currency IDR, please refer to Fitch's Rating Action Commentary "Fitch Affirms China's FC IDR at 'A+'; Downgrades LC IDR to 'A+'" dated 9 April 2013. Rating Sensitivities As the ratings of the above entities are either constrained or based on China's ratings, any change to the ratings of China will have a similar impact on the ratings of these entities, provided their linkages with the state have not materially changed. Contact: Primary Analysts (CGNPC, CNPC, Sinopec, China Yangtze Power Company) Michael Wu Director +852 2263 9922 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited Suite 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 88 Queensway, Hong Kong Su Aik Lim (Chalco) Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analysts Edwin Lam (CGNPC, CNPC, Sinopec, China Yangtze Power Company) Director +852 2263 9975 Cosmo Zhang (Chalco) Director +852 2263 9696 Committee Chairperson Buddhika Piyasena Senior Director +65 6796 7223 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The ratings for Chalco, China Yangtze Power Company Limited, PetroChina, and Sinopec were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The issuers did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. The ratings for CGNPC, CNPC, CNPC Finance (HK) Limited; CNPC (HK) Overseas Capital Ltd; CNPC General Capital Limited; and CNPC Golden Autumn Limited were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology" and "Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage", both dated 8 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.