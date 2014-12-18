Fitch Downgrades 3CIF's Guaranteed Debt to 'AA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF)'s debt guaranteed by the French State to 'AA' from 'AA+'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and removed it from RWN. The rating actions follow Fitch downgrading France's IDR to 'AA'/Stable from 'AA+'/RWN on 12 December 2014 (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA'; Outlook Stable ' at www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Guaranteed debt ratings The ratings assigned to 3CIF's securities issued under the state-guaranteed programmes are aligned with France's IDRs. The Long-term ratings have consequently been downgraded, and the Short-term ratings affirmed. The Long- and Short-term guaranteed debt ratings are both sensitive to any equivalent rating action on the French sovereign. The rating actions are as follows: Guaranteed BMTN programme: Downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'/RWN Guaranteed EMTN programme: Long-term rating downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+'/RWN, Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Guaranteed certificate of deposits programme: Affirmed at 'F1+' Guaranteed notes: Downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' RWN Long-term IDR: 'A'; Stable Outlook; Unaffected Short-term IDR: 'F1'; Unaffected Support Rating: '1'; Unaffected Support Rating Floor: 'A'; Unaffected Senior unsecured debt: 'A'; Unaffected BMTN Programme: 'A'; Unaffected EMTN Programme: Long-term 'A' and Short-term 'F1'; Unaffected Commercial paper programme: 'F1'; Unaffected Certificate of deposit programme: 'F1'; Unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.