RPT-Fitch Downgrades Acer to 'BB-'/'BBB(twn)'; Outlook Negative

Nov 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taiwan-based Acer Inc.’s (Acer) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’ and its National Long-Term Rating to ‘BBB(twn)’ from ‘BBB+(twn)'. The Outlook is Negative.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Further Deterioration Expected: The downgrade reflects Fitch’s expectation that demand for PCs will remain subdued, that Acer’s market position will remain weak and that operating losses will continue. Given the company’s weakening position in such a highly competitive and increasingly commoditized market, we do not believe Acer’s differentiation strategy and modest cost cutting will quickly lead to a return to profitability. According to data from IDC, Acer’s worldwide PC shipments declined 35% yoy in 3Q13, and its market share fell to 6.7% in 3Q13 from 9.5% in 3Q12.

Heavily Exposed to Weak Segments: Acer has significant exposure to the weaker segments of the subdued PC market. Consumer PCs, Western Europe and emerging markets have all fared worse than the overall market due to weak consumer spending and substitution by smartphones and tablets. Dell Inc. (BB-/Stable) has become more aggressive in the PC business, which will place further pressure on Acer. In August 2013, IDC predicted that worldwide PC shipments will fall 9.7% and 2% yoy in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Turnaround Looks Challenging: Acer’s key markets are not improving and investments in products and research and development will weigh on already slim gross margins. We believe that Acer will continue to struggle to defend its market share in a shrinking PC market and we do not believe that the company will be able to execute a strategy to return to sustained profitability at levels it previously generated (FY09 and FY10 EBIT margins: 2.5%-3.0% versus -2.7% in 3Q13).We expect any meaningful margin recovery will be very slow. In 3Q13, Acer’s revenue fell 11.7% yoy and operating loss totalled TWD2.5bn.

Tablets, Smartphones Not Saviours: We do not believe that Acer’s tablet and smartphone products will contribute significantly to a profit turnaround, because of their limited scales in terms of sales, and the company’s weaker design and channel capability compared with larger vendors. According to IDC, Acer’s tablet market share was just 2.5% in 3Q13. Acer’s smartphone strategy to increasingly focus on emerging markets will face intense competition from low-cost Chinese vendors. Tablets and smartphones accounted for 6% and less than 1%, respectively, of Acer’s 3Q13 revenue.

Adequate Liquidity: Fitch expects Acer to maintain a net cash position over the medium term. With the poor profitability and the uncertainties of its restructuring though, its net cash position has become increasingly important as it partly offsets the company’s weaker cash generation. At end-September 2013, Acer had a cash balance of TWD34bn, which comfortably covered its total debt of TWD18bn.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- sustained negative EBIT margin

- sustained negative free cash flow

- loss of its net cash position, although we note that retention of its net cash position in itself would not be sufficient to avoid a downgrade.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to stabilization of the Outlook include:

- stemming both market share loss and revenue decline

- operating EBIT margin of 0.5% or above on a sustained basis

- FFO-adjusted leverage below 5.0x (2012: 5.4x) on a sustained basis