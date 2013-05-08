RPT-Fitch Downgrades Agri Securities 2008's Class B Notes

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Agri Securities S.r.l. Series 2008’s (Agri Securities 2008) class B notes, as follows:

EUR235.4m class A notes affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR136.4m class B notes downgraded to ‘B+sf’ from ‘BBsf’; Outlook Negative

Agri Securities 2008 is a securitisation of performing leases on the following types of assets: real estate (55% at closing and 82.7% on the latest payment date), equipment (33%, 14.3%), industrial vehicles (7%, 2.4%) and autos (5%, 0.6%). The assets pay mainly floating rate with monthly instalments. The notes pay quarterly at a floating rate based on EURIBOR.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The transaction’s performance is largely below the agency’s expectations and is worse than other deals that Fitch rates from the same originator (Iccrea BancaImpresa, ‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’) rated by Fitch. However, credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes, which has built up to above 40% from 17.5% at closing due to the sequential amortisation of the notes, is considered adequate for the current rating.

CE available to the class B notes is about 10% of the outstanding assets and is only provided by collateral funded by the unrated 40.6m class C notes as the transaction’s debt service reserve is only available for liquidity support. Additionally, interest on the class B notes is currently deferred as cumulative losses are equal to 8.7% of the original collateral, higher than the 7.8% threshold level. The deferred interest does not accrue interest and will be paid once the class A notes are paid in full (or recoveries from the assets are sufficient to drive cumulative losses down), if there are sufficient funds.

The 2012 annual default rate was 6.7% of the end-2011 collateral balance, which is also in excess of Fitch’s market benchmark performance indicator for similar collateral which stands at 5%. A continuation of this trend implies a default rate of 25% when measured against the current collateral balance. As a result - and in light of the deteriorating economic outlook for Italy (‘BBB+'/Negative/‘F2’), Fitch has revised the transaction’s lifetime default expectation to 20%, of which 11.4% have been realised so far. Although on the latest payment date real estate was the worst performing sub-pool, the asset type migration towards real estate is not considered detrimental based on the delinquency and default ratios.

The defaulted amount in the Q113 was EUR19.1m, or 4.2% of the outstanding collateral at the beginning of the period. As a result, the gross excess spread was insufficient to cover the principal losses and a principal deficiency ledger (PDL) of EUR1.4m remained uncleared. The gross excess spread has steadily been healthy at above 5%, but the period defaults on the latest payment date caused the net excess spread to be negative (-1.3% on an annualised basis).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The period defaults in Q113 were higher than Fitch’s revised expectations. If future performance continues at this level, further downgrades may occur even on the class A notes despite the high CE.

Finally, sharp increases in the interest rate may make the deferred unpaid class B interest amount difficult to sustain, although at current rate this does not appear to be an immediate concern, also given that the debt service reserve can be used to pay the shortfall and has a floor of EUR5m.

Fitch stressed the annual default benchmark performance indicator by applying the consumer ABS rating criteria rather than the SME CLO rating criteria due to the limited amount of available information (eg loan-by-loan internal ratings of the originator), and the fact that Fitch has observed multiple deals with similar assets and is comfortable that this methodology is adequate.