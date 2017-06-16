(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has resolved AK BARS
Bank's (ABB) Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) by downgrading the bank's Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'B' from 'BB-'. A Negative Outlook has been assigned.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) of the bank at 'ccc'.
At the same time Fitch has withdrawn the bank's ratings for
commercial reasons.
Fitch will no long provide rating and analytical coverage of AK
BARS Bank.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The downgrade of ABB's IDRs reflects the extended weak record of
support
provided to the bank by its majority shareholder Republic of
Tatarstan (RT,
(BBB-/Stable)), which has been insufficient to materially
improve the bank's
credit profile, as reflected in the VR of 'ccc'.
Fitch placed ABB on RWN on 16 December 2016 due to potential
negative
implications for its standalone credit profile and future
support from the
failure of Tatfondbank's (TFB), in which RT controlled a
significant stake.
TFB's default seems to have had limited direct impact on ABB's
credit profile
as, according to ABB's management, this has not caused either
RT, ABB or its
borrowers to incur material losses.
However, regulatory oversight over banks in the region has
increased following
the failure of TFB and some smaller lenders. In Fitch's view,
this may make it
more difficult for ABB to defer recognition of losses on
high-risk assets and
hence material capital support may be required, while RT's own
capacity to
provide this is limited.
The Negative Outlook on the bank's ratings reflects uncertainty
over RT's
ability to help clean up the bank's balance sheet and improve
its solvency and
therefore the risk of regulatory intervention.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings continue to
reflect potential
support the bank may receive from RT. This view factors in the
majority
ownership; the supervision over the bank and the close
association of the bank
with the regional authorities, through the representatives of
the shareholder
sitting in ABB's Board of Directors; the bank's notable systemic
role in the
region; and the large share of funding from the budget of RT and
public sector
entities (37% of the bank's liabilities at end-1Q17). RT
currently controls -
directly or indirectly - a more than 80% stake in the bank,
including as a
result of the recent share issue acquired by two RT-owned
entities, PAO Tatneft
(BBB-/Stable) and JSC Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK, BB+/Stable).
However, Fitch now views the probability of support to be
limited, as reflected
in 'B' Long-Term IDRs of the bank. This view takes into account
(i) the so far
weak track record of capital support provided to the bank, as
this has been
either in non-cash form or did not result in genuine de-risking
of the balance
sheet due to the emergence of new high-risk assets, (ii) a
significant volume of
high-risk assets and the bank's weak core performance, which
could make support
costly and less politically acceptable; (iii) the limited
flexibility of the
budget to provide support promptly, and (iv) the indirect
ownership of the bank
(the direct share of the RT is only 20%).
VR
ABB's VR reflects the bank's weak asset quality and core
profitability and
limited capitalisation. It also factors in the bank's moderate
liquidity
position, supported by funding from entities related to RT.
The amount of high-risk assets net of reserves remained
significant at RUB106
billion or 2.5x of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2016, albeit
reduced from
RUB141 billion or 4.6x FCC at end-2015. The decrease of RUB35
billion is smaller
than the total proceeds from the sale of RUB32 billion of
high-risk assets to
the Housing Fund under the President of RT (HFPT) and to other
RT-affiliated
entities and RUB19 billion of extra provisions created in 2016.
This is because
(i) some of the sold loans were issued in 2016, (ii) some new
high-risk loans
were issued; and (iii) Fitch reassessed risks on some exposures.
The net amount of high-risk assets at end-2016 included:
-RUB19.5 billion (0.5x FCC) of receivables from an RT-related
company in the
form of listed shares;
-RUB5.6 billion (0.1x FCC) of investments in promissory notes of
a
SINEK-affiliated company;
-RUB31.3 billion (0.8x FCC) of long-term construction/real
estate exposures
(with considerable non-completion risk) related to the bank, or
the local
business elite;
-a RUB9.9 billion (0.2x FCC) loan to HFPT to purchase high-risk
real estate from
the bank;
-RUB3.9 billion (0.1x FCC) of unsecured or weakly secured loans
to investment
companies;
-RUB22 billion (0.5x FCC) of other related-party/relationship
loans and/or
high-risk exposures;
-RUB13.5 billion (0.3x FCC) of investment property/non-core
assets, mostly
comprising land and commercial real estate in RT.
Capitalisation remains weak in the context of these high-risk
exposures. The FCC
ratio was 9.4% at end-2016 and the regulatory Tier 1 ratio was
8% at end-April
2017, only moderately above the regulatory minimum level of
7.25%, including
buffers. The recently registered RUB10 billion equity injection
should raise
capital ratios by approximately 2 ppts, but this would only
moderately improve
the bank's loss absorption capacity, allowing ABB to reserve
about 16% of its
high risk exposures without breaching minimum regulatory capital
requirements.
ABB's pre-impairment profit net of one-offs and revaluation
results was equal to
a low 0.5% of average loans in 2016, which means that the bank
will not be able
to strengthen its solvency through internal capital generation.
After material deposit outflows in 1Q17 due to the instability
caused by
Tatfondbank's default, ABB's liquidity position stabilised,
helped by funding
support from RT and two organisations close to the budget of
Tatarstan. As a
result, the share of the budget of RT and of the two public
sector entities in
the bank's funding increased to 37% at end-1Q17 from 18% at
end-2015. The bank
is therefore dependent on this funding, as the liquidity buffer
(of cash, net
short-term interbank placements and unpledged liquid securities)
net of
near-term wholesale obligations was sufficient to withstand only
about 20%
outflow of customer funding (16% of liabilities) at end-April
2017.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
ABB's 'old-style' (without mandatory conversion triggers)
subordinated debt is
rated two notches below the bank's Long-Term IDR. This reflects
Fitch's view of
weak recovery prospects in case of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
The ratings were withdrawn after the following rating actions:
AK BARS Bank
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs downgraded to 'B' from
'BB-'; off RWN;
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating downgraded to '4'from '3'; off RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating downgraded to 'B' from
'BB-'; off RWN;
Recovery Rating assigned at 'RR4'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'ccc'
AK BARS Luxembourg S.A.
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating downgraded to 'B' from
'BB-'; off RWN;
Recovery Rating assigned at 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt rating downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B'; off RWN;
Recovery Rating
assigned at 'RR6'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
