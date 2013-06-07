FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Downgrades and Withdraws C.L.E.A.R. Series 53 Class D
June 7, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Downgrades and Withdraws C.L.E.A.R. Series 53 Class D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded and withdrawn Credit-Linked Enhanced Asset Repackagings (C.L.E.A.R.) Series 53’s class D notes as follows: GBP1.5m Class D (ISIN XS0317799525): downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘CCsf’; rating withdrawn

C.L.E.A.R. Series 53 class D has been bought back. Fitch believes the tranche would have eventually defaulted if it had not been repurchased. We have therefore downgraded the tranche to ‘Dsf’ before withdrawing the rating.

