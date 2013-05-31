RPT-Fitch downgrades Autonomous Community of Andalusia to 'BBB-'; outlook negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Autonomous Community of Andalusia’s (Andalusia) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’. The Outlook for the Long-term ratings remains Negative. Fitch has affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F3’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings downgrade reflects Andalusia’s weak regional economic profile, its negative operating margin and the increased level of debt to fund deficits and trade creditors. The ratings also reflect Fitch’s expectation that to it will be very challenging for the autonomous community to reach a positive operating balance in 2014 and that debt will continue to increase in the medium term.

The regional economic profile compares negatively with the national average. Andalusia’s GDP per capita was 34% below the Spanish average in 2012 versus 30% in 2008. The economy was negatively impacted by the significant slowdown of the construction industry and 40.7% output decline between 2008 and 2011. It is difficult to consider a recovery in this sector in light of the high level of completed houses in the region. Tourism has experienced a sluggish activity in recent years, but one of the weakest factors of the regional economy is the high level of unemployment, which stood at 35% in 2012. Regional GDP is expected to drop 1.5% in 2013 and to recover in 2014.

Andalusia reported a negative operating balance of EUR2.2bn in 2012 mainly due to having recognized EUR2bn of trade invoices relating to prior years. Considering a wider period, the downturn of the Spanish economy and the complexity of the transfer mechanisms from the central government has meant that the region’s operating revenues have dropped significantly between 2008 and 2012 (by 21.5%). Considering the scope of responsibilities involved in the delivery of basic public services, a fast and continuous adjustment on spending will be difficult to implement. Even if the regional government has multiplied actions to downsize its operating spending, in Fitch’s view it will still be challenging to see an operating balance turning positive in 2014.

The large increase of debt between 2010 and 2012 means that interest payment is likely to hover near EUR1bn or 5% of operating revenues over the medium term. Fitch is confident that preferential payment mechanisms will ensure timely debt servicing.

The region reported a deficit in 2012 of EUR5.5bn representing 17.2 % of its 2012 budget. Nevertheless, in 2012 Andalusia implemented several austerity measures in particular with the intention of reducing administrative costs, personnel and the number of its public sector entities. In comparison with 2012 actuals, the 2013 budget included a 8% reduction in operating expenditure including the one-time payment and an increase in operating revenue of 4.8% in comparison with 2012 actuals. Fitch believes that downsizing capital expenditure will be difficult as the region will then lose a significant amount of EU co-financing of investments and that under accrual accounting it would be difficult to report a deficit below 10% of its total revenue (excluding new borrowing).

In 2012, debt rose by over 38% to EUR19.7m largely due to the conversion of commercial liabilities into financial debt and represented 106% of current revenue at end of 2012. If the regional government opts not to further increase its accrued liabilities so that deficits would be funded through debt, Fitch estimates that Andalusia’s debt could increase to the range of EUR25bn to EUR30bn by 2015, or 120 -150% of operating revenues.

The regional administration applied for the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) in 2012 for a total amount of EUR2,793m and EUR3,209m for 2013, which means that bond repayments for 2013 are covered as well as the expected deficit. Fitch expects that domestic loans will be rolled over, and it is also possible that the initial FLA allocation for 2013 would be increased particularly if the central government decides to widen the target deficit for 2013 initially set up at 0.7% of GDP.

Fitch introduced a rating floor for Spanish regions on 8 March 2013 (see press release at www.fitchratings.com) at “BBB-”, which is at the same level than the credit fundamentals of Andalusia indicate. So in case of a potential deterioration of the credit fundamentals of Andalusia and as long as the rating floor remains, the rating of the region would be supported by the floor. Fitch would review the rating floor if the specific support measures are cancelled and if there is doubt as to the ability and the willingness by the central government to continue to provide extraordinary support to the regions.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Outlook is Negative, and if Fitch decides to remove the rating floor, a downgrade could occur if Andalusia fails to narrow substantially its negative operating balance by 2014 or if its financial debt continues to rise above Fitch’s expectation.