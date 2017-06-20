(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banca
Popolare di
Sondrio's (Sondrio) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BBB-' from 'BBB'
and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The downgrade primarily reflects Fitch's view that Sondrio's
strategy will
ultimately fail to achieve a meaningful reduction in impaired
loans over the
medium term. Unreserved impaired loans will continue to weigh on
its
capitalisation, such that it is not fully commensurate with
risks.
The IDRs and VR also reflect Sondrio's sound liquidity,
resilient customer
funding, and robust cost management mitigating the pressure on
profitability
from low interest rates.
At end-1Q17, gross impaired loans accounted for over 15% of
gross loans, which
is high by international standards but still compares adequately
with Sondrio's
domestic peers. Gross impaired loans continued to increase
during 2016 (8% yoy)
and 1Q17 (2% qoq) although at a slower pace than in previous
years.
The bank's 2017-2021 strategic plan includes a strategy to
manage impaired loans
through a series of actions, which however in our view fail to
reduce the stock
of impaired loans in a meaningful manner. Fitch views this
aspect as a weakness
in the bank's strategy and expects Sondrio's asset quality to
remain weak in the
medium term. This means that unreserved impaired loans will
continue to weigh
significantly on capital. Although Sondrio's reserve coverage of
impaired loans
at 53% of gross impaired loans at end-1Q17 was one of the
highest among rated
Italian banks, unreserved impaired loans accounted for a high
72% of Fitch Core
Capital (FCC), up from 65% at end-2015.
Capital ratios are acceptable with an 11.4% FCC to risk-weighted
assets (RWA)
ratio at end-2016 and a 10.8% end-1Q17 phased-in CET1 ratio and
comfortably
above regulatory requirements. However, the high level of
unreserved impaired
loans means that, in our opinion, the bank's capitalisation is
not fully
commensurate with risks.
Sondrio's profitability has been volatile and sensitive to
interest rates
cycles. In Fitch's view the bank's small size, which limits its
pricing power
outside the home province, constrains the bank's profitability.
Operating profit
fell 22% in 2016 as net interest income declined 11% despite
tight cost
management and a 35% drop in loan impairment charges.
Funding and liquidity are ample and have proven stable to date.
Customer
deposits have been resilient and benefit from strong client
relationships,
especially in its home region. Utilisation of central bank
funding is reasonable
and funding sources are more diversified than in the past due to
increased
issuance of covered bonds to institutional investors.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
The SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no
longer rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that a bank
becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and the
Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a
framework for resolving
banks that require senior creditors participating in losses, if
necessary,
instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
Sondrio's ratings are primarily sensitive to a further
deterioration in asset
quality, particularly if this puts additional pressure on
capitalisation through
a rise in unreserved impaired loans. The bank's ratings would
also come under
pressure if Sondrio is unable to generate sustainable and
adequate profitability
from its core businesses.
An upgrade would require a sustainable improvement in asset
quality while
maintaining adequate capitalisation. A material reduction in the
stock of
outstanding impaired loans and an improvement in operating
profitability are
necessary for a rating upgrade.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the
bank. While not
impossible, in Fitch's view this is highly unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 225
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
